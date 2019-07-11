10 Great Bottles of Liquid Sunshine

Let's escape, far away from the bumper-to-bumper traffic of the city. Imagine vibrant oranges and yellows paralleled with turquoise and other shades of blue. Two paths are available to you:

1. Turn left and, as you glance down, fine grains of white sand caress your feet. You remember your bottle of wine. Or,

2. Turn right and find yourself in a potpourri of vibrant flora. You hear birds chirping, you spread a blanket or towel and put down your picnic basket. Remove a well-chilled bottle of wine… Ohhhh, this feels like heaven! Imagine summer!

Wine lovers, I have not forgotten you. I know these past weeks you've been inundated with all sorts of cocktails. In today's article, we discuss several summertime wines which can be consumed all summer long. I have found them to be very light and refreshing and ideal for this time of year. Have a glass or two well chilled and sit back, relax and bask in the glory of summertime. If you are into wine cocktails (sorry, I used the word again), you will be in for a treat. However, if you just want to sip on a few light wines, then a selection of Rosé, Prosecco, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio and Viognier may be just what is needed. Champagnes are also very high on my recommended list, and will be discussed next week. However, if summer has you on a budget, try Champagne's sexy cousin Prosecco, which is just as bubbly and as good. Here are my Top 10 (in no particular order) list of summery wine coolers:

1. Sperone Prosecco — the grapes are a handcrafted selection of some of the best Glera grapes from the best producers in the Prosecco area. Sperone Prosecco is a young, fresh sparkling wine with delicate bubbles, clean, fruity flavours and a dry finish with mineral and floral notes.

2. Arbor Mist wine coolers — Known for its tagline, 'Great-Tasting Wine with a Splash of Fruit', the Arbor Mist brand provides light refreshing blended wines like Merlot, Zinfandel and Chardonnay with fruit flavourings and high fructose corn syrup.

3. Amado Sur Torrontes — Winemaker Germán Di Cesare indicated that Amado Sur is a delicate assemblage of Torrontés, Viognier and Chardonnay. The wine displays a brilliant yellow colour with greenish notes and possesses refined aromas of rosé and jasmine, with notes of citrus, white peach and apricot. Delightful on the palate, exhibiting exquisite freshness and lasting finish.

4. Château de Berne Inspiration Rosé — A bold, intense pink colour that falls in the deeper pink spectrum. Classic Provence, floral, clean, fresh berries first, then followed by fresh herbs and flowers — like walking through a Provence lavender field on an early summer morning.The harmony of bright acidity, rich texture and dry finish show the completeness of this wine. Creamy strawberry notes up front and lingering flavours of fresh basil, thyme, and lavender.

5. Masi Masianco — Pinot Grigio delleVenezie DOC —If you are into things green, this is the wine for you. A fresh white wine, aromatic and fruity in style; the unmistakable result of combining Pinot Grigio delleVenezie with the Appassimento technique. On the nose, you will experience citrus fruits, white flowers, and honey. On the palate, a refreshing taste of lemons, peach and apricot with attractive hints of honey.

6. Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc — an exuberant New Zealand wine brimming with fruity sweetness and juicy acidity for a balanced flavour profile that wine connoisseurs will adore. The finish is zesty and fresh, lingering on the tongue with its citrusy aromas and characteristic herbaceous notes.

7. Emotion Cotes de Provence Rosé — Very pale pink, almost like fresh cotton sheets in colour, quintessentially Provençal. Beautifully floral on the nose, a lot of tree blossom, fruit notes like pear and blood orange with subtle notes of fragrant potpourri. Incredible acid on this wine makes your palate come alive. More fruits come across like Bosc pears and hints of raspberry. The combination of Cinsault and Grenache gives the wine a great duo of savoury and red fruit qualities to appeal to many different tastes.

8. Banrock Station Moscato — The Banrock Station Moscato displays fresh, lifted muscat aromatics, with subtle hints of freshly crushed grapes. This wine is light-bodied with retained natural fruit sweetness, showing flavours of pineapple and tropical fruits on the palate. It is a light and fruity wine with a lovely spritz which gives the wine an attractive, refreshing lift.

9. J Moreau & Fils Chablis — Chablis is made from 100 per cent chardonnay grapes and possesses further aging capabilities of up to five years after bottling. Light gold colour with sometimes green hues, fresh, lively and mineral. We can find intense aromas of fruits (white-fleshed or citrus), of flowers (acacia), of butter or spices. This wine has character and pairs well with fatty fish (salmon or bluefin tuna), sushi, sashimi or with poultry meat. The chablis will also perfectly match with Asian or exotic foods. Try it also with goat cheeses, as well as French Beaufort, Comté or with matured cheddars.

10. Kung Fu Girl Pinot Grigio — Straw yellow in colour, this white boasts an intense nose exuding spicy, floral, fruity and mineral aromas. Discover this medium-bodied wine expressing lively acidity and offering a full-bodied texture. It also unveils a medium mouthfeel that leads to a medium finish.

Our friends at Harbour Wines shared a wine popsicle treat that will keep you cool all summer long.

Cheers to summer!

Readers' Feedback:

Imagine if we embraced life's moments big and small, without reservation. Together, we might fill the world with contagious joy. Please share with meyour wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.

Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President – Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited