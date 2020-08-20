ZAZZY, JAMMY ZINFANDELS!

Today, we continue our grape varietal journey with a closer look at one of the most exotic wine grapes — the zinfandel (pronounced zin-fan-dell). Let us shift our focus from oranges and greens to some zazzy purples!

Zin Origins

Although native to Europe, zinfandel is best known in California. The zinfandel is also linked to Croatia. In Croatia, only 20 wine-making grapes were found to be still in production. Some researchers found through recent DNA analysis that zinfandel is the Croatian variety Crljenak Kastelanski. Zinfandels have large, thin-skinned clusters that have a tendency to become overripe in hot weather, resulting in a high-alcohol wine that has a 'raisiny' character. Zinfandels make a full-bodied wine with blackberry and pepper flavours and light tannins. In this edition, we turn our attention to California.

Californian Zinfandel

Despite zinfandel's European origins, it is in California that it is by far the most cultivated. A traditional black grape from California, it has been planted along the American west coast for over 100 years. The red grape variety occupies over 10% of all vineyards, and produces robust, solid red wines. Zinfandel occupies second place among the red grape varieties, after cabernet sauvignon. Zinfandel grows well in California because it gets enough sun to ripen and develop to its full potential. Some regions can be particularly noted for their outstanding qualities. Zinfandels from Napa Valley, Dry Creek Valley, Russian River Valley or Lodi are some of the most outstanding!

“Is zinfandel a red grape?” or “I have tried white zinfandel, but the wine wasn't red!' These are two of the main comments I hear expressed about the zinfandel grape. To allay your doubts, the white zinfandel is not a separate grape variety. In fact, white zinfandel is a rosé wine, made from red zinfandel grapes. During the wine-making process, the juice of the grapes is simply kept in contact with the skins for less time than for producing red wine. As a result, the skins impart less colour to the resulting wine. If you still do not understand this concept, think about when you make tea. To extract the essence of the teas and colour, you would allow the tea leaves or teabag to seep in hot water for a longer time. If you only wanted a light tea flavour, you would allow to seep for a shorter period of time. White zinfandel wine sells more than six times more than the red wine. Why? Because white zins are usually lower in alcohol, sweet and pleasing to the palate, and well, a little less pricey.

The Taste of Zinfandel

Red zinfandels are characterised by a dark colour and a nose with notes of spices and pepper, as well as jammy red berries. On the palate, you get distinct flavours of black fruits and spices.With a good zinfandel, you will experience medium to high tannins (a puckering sensation along the inside walls of the mouth). Zinfandels provide a great balance of structure and fruit. As a result of very good acidity and freshness, food pairings are made easier.

Did you know? Old vine zinfandels as the name implies are zinfandels grown on older vines, sometimes ranging from 70 to 80 years old. They usually produce less fruit and as a result less juice, but the resulting liquid is exceptional. It is hard to find old vine zinfandels here in Jamaica; however, if you do see this wine purchase it right away, you will definitely be delighted with your wine experience!

Zin & Food

Zinfandel is definitely a great option for barbecued meats. The sweetness and spice in the wine will pair well with the caramelised, smoky notes of the meat. You could also pair with medium to light steaks and grilled food. An all-time favourite, especially at Christmas, is a glass or two of zinfandel with pot roast — absolutely divine! If you are eating a meat lovers' pizza, have a glass of lightly chilled zinfandel; your experience would be levelled up at least by a notch!

Zins in Jamaica

Our expert wine purveyors like Select Brands Limited, CPJ Ltd, Harbour Wines and Betco Premier are great sources of this product. Or you could visit your local supermarket to take a closer look on what is on-shelf. If dining out, ask to see the wine list and check out the zins available. Be certain to read the label to identify the wine regions, alcohol content, and notes by the producers on the very best pairings. Zinfandel cheers!

Readers' Grapevine Club: If you are new to wines and want to join us on our wine discovery, then this is for you. On the third Thursday of each month, I will highlight your feedback on our grape variety/vine of the month. For September, we will focus on the great German Gewürztraminer varietal. Looking forward to your feedback and comments!

Readers' Feedback:

Extraordinary wonder and joy are interwoven through ordinary life; seek for them relentlessly. Please share with me your wine, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.

Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited

Marketing Studies Lecturer – The University of Technology, Jamaica