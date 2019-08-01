Celebrating Emancipendence & 11 Jamaican Cocktails
Bar None
Happy Emancipation Day, Jamaica!
For months now, many of us have been looking forward to this holiday. And, to make things even better, Independence Day is only five days away! Many of the younger populace will descend on either Negril or Ocho Rios for the long holidays; while some of us will remain at home quite relaxed as we look forward to what the day has to offer. This week, TGI Fridays senior bartender Remona Rodney shares with us what these holidays mean to her and demonstrates 11 authentic Jamaican cocktails to try. Cheers!
About Remona
Remona Annakay Rodney has 12 years of bartending experience under her belt. She works at TGI Fridays and is currently training to be a bartending coach. A bartending coach, amongst other duties, helps to on-board new team members, working together to adapt to the operational standards of the entity.
Thursday Food (TF): Remona, what do you like most about bartending?
Remona Rodney (RR): I absolutely love bartending. This has been my passion for the past 12 years and 4 months. I enjoy meeting new persons and brightening their days with my bubbly personality or through the cocktails that I make for them.
I also love imparting knowledge to others.
TF: What do the Emancipation and Independence holidays mean to you?
RR: Emancipation means being mentally free. No worries or stress about anything, just channelling positive energy. Independence is a time of celebration with friends and family while enjoying some really refreshing cocktails! You know August is usually very hot, so a nice, refreshing cocktail adds to the overall celebratory experience.
TF: What's next for Remona Rodney?
RR: I am fully committed to the development of myself and the TGI Fridays family. So, after completing my bartending coaching training, I hope to be able to share with the team so that they are more confident. I also hope to be able to benefit from international exposure or opportunities, possibly travelling to other locations to assist with coaching but also injecting our authentic Jamaican vibes.
11 Jamaican Cocktails to Try:
Cheers, Jamaica!
Readers' Feedback:
Imagine if we embraced life's moments, big and small, without reservation. Together, we might fill the world with contagious joy. Please share with me your wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.
Debbian Spence-Minott
An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association
CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines
President – Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited
