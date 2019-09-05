A Worthy Rum Experience
Bar None
Last week, we were excited to be privy to the launch of Jamaica's newest addition to its premium line of rums – the Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve Rum!
A select few industry experts, distributors, promoters, event planners and entertainers joined in to celebrate and experience an intimate private tasting at Regency Bar & Lounge at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel. Hailing from its home in Lluisdasvale, St Catherine, Worthy Park Estate Limited, a 100% Jamaican-owned sugar estate and rum distillery, launched its first Single Estate Reserve Rum. Tamika West, marketing manager, and Gordon Clarke, managing director of Worthy Park Estate, indicated that the Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve Rum was made to celebrate 349-year history of the distillery. We were introduced to four amazing cocktails which featured the Single Estate Reserve, as well as Rum-Bar Classics — White Overproof and Gold.
The Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve has a light natural colour with distinct legs. The aromas are pronounced with hints of raisin, plum and light vanilla and the internationally known and recognised vegetal Jamaican funk – a signature aroma of Jamaican pot still rums. On the palate are luscious tropical fruits with a creamy texture, dry soft tannins, toasted oak and nutmeg. A hint of blackberry, spicy tobacco and a touch of ginger linger on the palate, also.
Formalities out of the way, it was time to sip and savour, meet and mingle while imbibing the evening's offerings. We are happy to share some highlights from the event.
Keep your eyes on this page as we keep you in great spirits! Cheers!
Readers' Feedback:
Imagine if we embraced life's moments big and small, without reservation. Together, we might fill the world with contagious joy. Please share with meyour wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.
Debbian Spence-Minott
An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association
CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines
President – Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited
