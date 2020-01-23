Celebrate Love with CPJ Wines
What the world really needs is more love and more glasses of wine. As we continue our countdown to the most romantic time of year, Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited's (CPJ) Wines division shares with us how we can add a little magic to our love day plans. This week, CPJ's wines brand manager Ohran Cato shares with us his top picks for the day. Pour a glass, it's time for wine.
From The Desk of Ohran Cato
Valentine's Day is generally a period where persons indulge more than usual in wine drinking, especially in restaurants and bars. Ladies usually dominate wine drinking for the period and the trends have developed over time from simply red wines to sweet wines and sparkling. Of course, there are different taste profiles from person to person, whether it be male or female, and oftentimes, choices may fall outside of the trends mentioned. CPJ's top picks are somewhat in line with these trends with a bit of a twist.
Movendo Moscato
This wine first seduces you with its curvy bottle design but then keeps you engaged with subtle floral notes. The frizzante style makes this wine special, leaving a lively and unforgettable finish.
Fresita Sparkling
Fresita is a unique combination of sparkling wine with carefully selected strawberries. Small bits of strawberry are oftentimes seen in the bottle or glass when consuming.
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Previously winning “best in the world”, this wine embodies the best of what New Zealand has to offer with its unique climate.
Joseph Carr Cabernet Sauvignon
Premium quality wine coming from a family-owned winery which bears the winemakers' name.
Love Noir Pinot Noir
Smooth and silky with its sultry and fruit-forward characteristics this wine is great for an intimate encounter on that special occasion.
Mionetto Prosecco
Having over 130 years of experience in winemaking, Mionetto has cemented itself as an icon in the production of quality proseccos. Mionetto has consistently been included in Italy's top pick for prosecco.
All wines are available from our CPJ markets on 71 Lady Musgrave Road in Kingston and 1 Guinep Way in Freeport, Montego Bay. The wines are also available from leading retail outlets such as General Foods, Loshusan and MegaMart.
Readers' Feedback:
Extraordinary wonder and joy are interwoven through ordinary life; seek them relentlessly. Please share with me your wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.
Debbian Spence-Minott
An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association
CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines
President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited
Marketing Studies Lecturer – The University of Technology, Jamaica
