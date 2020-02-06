Dedicated To The Men We Love

Despite all the happenings in our society today, there are many men who continue to be exemplars in their families. This week, Bar None is dedicated to the men who continue to raise the bar at work or at home. We have selected a range of premium and super premium spirit choices just for him for Valentine's Day.

Here are our top seven (in no particular order):

Octomore (Ochdamh-mor) Whisky is the world's most routinely heavily-peated single malt whisky, produced by Bruichladdich distillery on the Isle of Islay. Since Octomore's release in 2002, this whisky has been adopted by the quietly confident. Octomore has reached its 10th series and explores a different realm of softer smoke. Forget about whisky. Forget about the Octomore you thought you knew. This series will destabilise even the most devout aficionado. Complex, layered, and endlessly alluring… with instinct over obsession. Octomore is distributed by Caribbean Producers Jamaica (CPJ) Limited.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label is an unrivalled masterpiece. It is an exquisite blend made from some of Scotland's rarest and most exceptional whiskies. Only one in every 10,000 casks has the elusive quality, character and flavour to deliver the remarkable signature taste of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. An extraordinary whisky for extraordinary occasions. Johnnie Walker Blue Label is distributed by Red Stripe Ltd.

Martell Blue Swift — In 1783, Martell was the first maison to ship cognac to the United States. Today, Martell celebrates this history with another first: Martell Blue Swift, the first-ever spirit drink made of cognac VSOP and then finished in bourbon casks. Through Martell's signature distillation process, the eaux-de-vie absorbs the rich aromatic tones of the bourbon cask. The result is Martell's hallmark style – delicate notes of candied fruit and plum – complemented by the subtle sweetness of vanilla and toasted oak from the casks. Exceptionally smooth, with a rounded taste and unique character. Martell Cognac is distributed by Select Brands Limited.

Absolut Elyx is a true luxury vodka, built on the principles of quality, integrity and craftsmanship, distilled in a manually operated vintage copper still from 1921. The result is an award-winning vodka with a rich and smooth mouth feel. We call it liquid silk. Perfect for your martinis or even on the rocks. Absolut Elyx is distributed by Select Brands Limited.

Appleton Estate 21-Year-Old Blend is a lavish blend of the finest aged rums, Appleton Estate 21 Year Old Jamaica Rum is an incredibly smooth sipping rum that will truly delight the palate. Each rum in the blend, aged for at least 21 years, is hand-selected for its unique character, flavour and sensorial bouquet. Appleton Estate 21 is distributed by J. Wray & Nephew Limited.

Worthy Park Single Estate Rum is an authentic and traditional Jamaican rum and the first release under the Worthy Park range of bottlings. A blend of 100% copper pot-still rums that have been aging between 6 and 10 years; this blend has been created to showcase the unique complexity and distinctive taste that Worthy Park has to offer. 100% single estate product; batch distilled, aged, blended and bottled on site. A natural, light amber colour; the nose is punchy with up-front aromas of light tobacco and toasted oak with spicy fruit – raisins and plums. With time, light notes of vanilla become evident. Worthy Park Single Estate Rum is distributed by Worthy Park Ltd.

Chivas Regal blended Scotch Whisky is smooth, rich and generous. It's a blend of the finest malt and grain whiskies matured for at least 12 years that deliver luxurious honey, vanilla and ripe apple notes. Because blended is better, in life and in Scotch. Chivas Regal 12 is distributed by Select Brands Limited.

Cheers to all the good men! May this Valentine's Day be one of the most magical and memorable ones for you.

Note: RIP to Kobe Bryant, a man hailed as a good man by his peers, friends, and family.

Readers' Feedback:

Extraordinary wonder and joy are interwoven through ordinary life; seek them relentlessly. Please share with me your wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.

Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited

Marketing Studies Lecturer – The University of Technology, Jamaica