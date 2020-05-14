Game-Changer: A Fresh Approach to Wines & Spirits Shopping
Bar None
We are now hearing of business closures, job cuts or reduced compensation as consequences of the COVID-19 global pandemic. This week, I am quite elated to share that some businesses are expanding and that business operations continue. Whilst a slow and arduous transition, we can still be hopeful that in the not-so-distant future, our economy will rebound. In the interim, however, think: Game-Changer! Bar None Readers, there is a new wines and spirits shopping experience in town!
Constant Spring Road, Kingston 8, can proudly boast its new wines and spirits shopping experience, located in the new Fresh Foods by Super Valu supermarket. Just under two weeks old, the word is rapidly permeating communities, homes, and offices about this novel and quite frankly, delightful, experience. Upon visiting the location, I could understand why - talk about foreign come to town! The aisles are wide and welcoming and the shelves expertly and meticulously merchandised. I reminded myself of the need to stay focused as my original intent was to capture the elements of the wines and spirits area.
On approaching the wines and spirits area, I was not disappointed. The layout was strategically and expertly considered; of course, with the use of a planogram! As I roamed the aisles, I could easily observe the grape varietals ranging from whites, rosés and reds. This concept of merchandising wines certainly brings an ease to wine shopping, as you can locate, for example, all brands of chardonnay in one area. In addition, you can find a gondola unit filled with sweet and non-alcohol wines. The premium spirits area was also well merchandised and showcased a plethora of international spirits available on the island. On display were a number of premium spirits gift packages ready to be placed in a gift bag with a bow and delivered! Our local spirited fare was not to be outdone as all major local spirits brands were effectively displayed. An attractive array of beers and ready-to-drink beverages completed the adult beverages showcase.
I can safely say that Fresh Foods has just made our fine wines and spirits shopping oh, so easy!
Readers' Grapevine Club: If you are new to wines and want to join us on our wine discovery, then this is for you. On the third Thursday of each month (next week), I will highlight your feedback on our grape variety/vine of the month. The Grapevine of the Month is chardonnay. Share with me your feedback on what you thought about the wine and your overall wine experience.
Grapevine of the month: Chardonnay
Readers' Feedback:
Extraordinary wonder and joy are interwoven through ordinary life; seek for them relentlessly. Please share with me your wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.
Debbian Spence-Minott
An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association
CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines
President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited
Marketing Studies Lecturer – The University of Technology, Jamaica
