Grace Tropical Rhythms — Celebrating 20 Years of the Coolest Rhythm!

In October 2000 the first bottle of Grace Tropical Rhythms came off the production line at Grace Food Processing Canning and was officially launched to the Jamaican market in November. Twenty years later, the iconic brand is well-loved and available in the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Caribbean!

Grace Tropical Rhythms is an authentic Jamaican beverage; a delicious and exciting blend of fruits and vegetables that represent the distinctiveness of the Caribbean and its people. Classic flavours such as Mango Carrot, Pineapple Ginger and Guava Carrot are loved by consumers at home and abroad. The range has since evolved from these classic flavours to reduced-sugar variants and the newly introduced sweet potato range.

We want to share some of the past two decades of flavour and fun with you, so check out these cool recipes just in time for the holiday season. There is no doubt that Grace Tropical Rhythms will continue for another 20 years and more!

Merry Christmas!

Grace Tropical Rhythms Holiday Recipes:

Rhythms Lychee Sparkler

Rhythms Lychee Sparkler is sweet and fizzy and made from the tiny but mighty lychee fruit. It's also a star cocktail ingredient that makes this cocktail recipe the perfect drink to sip and savour all holiday long. Mix with invigorating rose water, Grace Tropical Rhythm Lychee Paradise and Lunetta Prosecco Sparkling Wine and pair with a hearty Grilled Grace Jerk Burger and your holiday party inside will be filled with flavour.

Preparation Time: 5 mins

Yields: 2 servings

NB: Be sure to chill ingredients prior to making Rhythms Lychee Sparkler

Ingredients:

2 tbsps rose water

1 bottle Grace Tropical Rhythm Lychee Paradise

3 tbsps Lunetta Prosecco Sparkling Wine

4 lychees to garnish

Method:

Pour rose water in a champagne glass/flute.

Add Grace Tropical Rhythm Lychee Paradise. Top with Lunetta Prosecco Sparkling Wine.

Rhythms Thunder Bolt

Rhythms Thunder Bolt is the quintessential tropical paradise drink for the festive season! Grace Tropical Rhythms guava pineapple, coconut rum of course, and a dash of Grace Cherry Syrup to sweeten the deal and you're good to go! This sweet and fruity concoction goes well with Grill Grace Jerk Kebabs. The season just got more flavourful and exciting!

Preparation Time: 5 mins

Yields: 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup Grace Tropical Rhythms Guava Pineapple

3 tbsps coconut flavoured rum

1 tbsp Grace Cherry Syrup

Mini umbrellas as garnish

Method:

Combine Grace Tropical Rhythms Guava Pineapple and flavoured rum in a shaker.

Pour in a shot glass and add Grace Cherry Syrup.