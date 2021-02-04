La Vie En Rosé

Celebrating isn't cancelled and neither is love! We continue to give thanks for life and fete those who are with us in spirit! This month, we pay tribute to love, reggae music, Bob Marley, and our history.

But first, is it just me or was January 2021 the shortest January in the history of Januarys that ever Januaryed?! For a month that usually tends to drag on it came and went so quickly … clap yourselves, we made it! And yes, I am still celebrating that there's a Jamerican woman in the White House, chucks, and all! #Toast #MVP.

A Love Story

Now, to the business at hand. With 365 days of summer, it's always a good day for bubbles in Jamaica, and more importantly rosé bubbles. Add a bit of fizz to a special moment, or just cuz. Rosé Prosecco is fast becoming a staple for folks in the market for moderately priced sparklers from Europe. When you think about it rosé and Prosecco have their own individual success stories, so it's not surprising that this pairing is the perfect power couple. Which brings me to Rosé Prosecco …a match made in wine heaven. Even more exciting news, the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food & Forestry blessed this union in May 2020, followed by EU officials in late October making the marriage official — enter Prosecco DOC rosé! New rules allowing production state that it must be made of at least 85% Glera grapes mixed with 10%-15% of Pinot Noir. These wines can be brut nature (the driest), extra brut, brut, or extra dry — no sweet versions allowed.

@mionetto_prosecco... An Italian love story. In the heart of the Prosecco area, master winemaker Francesco Mionetto opened the winery (est 1887) in Valdobbiadenne (just north of Venice). Francesco was known for his love and passion for the region and its wine. Today, Mionetto is a “shining example” of Prosecco production and has “become a flagship for the area”. Mionetto Prosecco is characterised by freshness and fruity aromas, lightness (fine bubbles and foodie-friendly), and its casual contemporary, and of course its Italian style! This Prosecco Rosé is from Mionetto's Prestige Collection. 90% Glera and 10% Pinot Noir, it's made by soft pressing the Glera and Pinot Nero (Noir) grapes which were left in contact with the skins to macerate (soak) for several days giving this rosé its pale pink hue (think: Pink peach blossom). The second fermentation (Charmat method) in temperature-controlled stainless steel for 60-day maturation gives it its honey and bread-crust aromas. Elegant on the palate. Aroma: Fruity bouquet with notes of honey, berries, and citrus. Tasty! Fine bubbles, well-balanced acidity, with refreshing notes of red berries and grapefruit. Alcohol content: 11%. Food pairings: aperitif-friendly, with appetisers, fresh seafood, grilled fish and “ideal” with risotto. Available at Sovereign, Loshusan and Super Valu Fresh Foods, and CPJ Market.

Rosé Sparklers

@lunettawine — Harbour Wines & Spirits Junior Brand Manager Shauntelle Duffus shares, “The Lunetta Prosecco Rosé is a perfect reflection of my personality…bubbly, festive, and oh, so feminine (because of the beautiful salmon colour)! It encourages us to celebrate life's small pleasures and this Prosecco Rosé is perfect for transforming these ordinary moments into spectacular and warm occasions. My favourite occasion to crack open a bottle is a hot and sunny beach day!”

Lunetta actually means Little Moon in Italian. It's produced by Cavit at its state-of-the-art sparkling wine facility just outside the regional capital of Trento (northern Italy) — the largest facility in Italy dedicated exclusively to producing world-class sparkling wines. The manual harvest is done during the first 10 days of September. The grape varieties are mostly Chardonnay with Trentino red varietals — Teroldego, Lagrein, and Pinot Noir. The varieties are pressed softly and fermented separately. Fermentation lasts for 30 days. The red and white fermented varieties are then blended together, bottled, and released. Aroma: Fragrant, with enticing aromas of small red berries. Taste: Delicately sparkling, clean, fresh, and fruity. Alcohol content: 11.5%. Food pairings: aperitif and antipasti friendly, hors d'oeuvres, sushi, shellfish, and seafood. You can purchase Lunetta Rosé at Fresh Foods, Loshusan, Sovereign Supermarket, MegaMart, John R Wong, Family Pride, General Foods, New Champion, Progressive Grocers Ocho Rios and Bogue. It can also be enjoyed at TRIO Wine Bar & Grill, where we have proudly partnered as their wine purveyor of choice!

@tosti1820 - Acqui DOCG Rosé Brut — 200 years of grape harvests and seven generations, the Bosca family have been producing Tosti1820 wines since, well, 1820. The bottle is the only one in the world with a belly button! Tosti 1820 is located in the heart of the production area of the Moscato Bianco with Denomination of Controlled and Guaranteed Origin (DOCG) in Canelli, a province of Asti, Piedmont, Italy. It is recognised by UNESCO World Heritage of Humanity for its beauty. Made from 100% Brachetto grapes, the young and fresh character of these light pink-coloured bubbles is defined by minerality, brightness and a soft bouquet which only Brachetto grapes can express. The harvest is done by hand during the first days of September. The vinification process starts with crushing the grapes, maceration (aka soaking), pressing and then another short soaking to get light pink colour and precious aromas. Then fermentation. Aroma: Delicate and elegant, notes of rose, refreshing and intriguing harmony. Taste: Fragrant and creamy, acidity — a perfect balance, a few residual sugars and strong minerality. Fine, consistent, and persistent bubbles, the alcohol content is 11.5%. Distributed by Chas E Ramson Limited, Tosti Brut Rosé Sparkling is available at Select Grocers, General Foods Liguanea, New Kingston Wholesale, Boot Drax Hall, Bashco Spanish Town, and Value Mart May Pen.

@fantinelwinery... The Flame of Passion! Fantinel describes wine as “a work of art making the world better”. To begin, honouring the land is paramount. This elegant winery can be found in the “pulsating heart” in Tauriano (north-east of Venice). Unique terroirs, respect of the plant vegetative cycle and balance, birth-rich fruits and majestic wines that are evocative and unforgettable! Passion, tradition, and innovation have been the driving force for over four decades at Fantinel. Their philosophy is that everything begins from ancestral wisdom; dedication to working the land; affection of the rare native grapes of the region; following nature's cycle; and continuous improvement with an environmentally sustainable approach. The Fantinel One & Only Rosé Vintage Brut tastes like a Champagne! Its dusty pink sparkles finely. On the palate it is velvety, elegant, has good structure and a pleasant persistence. This cuvée of Pinot Noir (90%) and Chardonnay (10%) comes from a long Charmat method (150 days in stainless steel tanks), revealing amazing harmony and grace. Nose: A fine intense bouquet, red currants, wild strawberries and raspberries, and a pleasant background of crusty bread. Alcohol content: 12%. Foodie pairings: aperitif, fish starters and oysters. I usually drink it by itself. Available at CPJ Market.

Grab a bottle and tag me on Instagram @raihndrops using the hastag #RoséLove. Let's lift your spirits! #savourresponsibly and enjoy!