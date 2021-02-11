Love In A Time of Cocktails

Valentine's Day falls on a Sunday this year. I've got some dreamy drinks that will make your V-Day turn up fun, but still on time for your Monday morning Zoom meetings! Whether it's a special date night or a cosy night in, pre-game drinks create the perfect vibe for an unforgettable night! Have fun with your garnishes by carving fruit into heart shapes, dip strawberries in chocolate, adorn glasses with candies, or add a single flower — it's romance in a glass.

What would Valentine's be without a little fizz?

Love potion #1 — Chambord Royale @chambordliqueur #MakeTheMomentManifique — Pro tip: Soak your fruit garnishes in Chambord ahead of time for an added boost of berry flavour. All you need is 10 ml of Chambord liqueur and any fizz you fancy — Champagne or Prosecco. Finish with your Chambord-soaked raspberry.

Ginger and Jasmine Cocktail @santamargheritawines

Muddle 8 slices of fresh ginger with simple syrup (¾ cup). Add room temperature jasmine tea (6 oz), lemon juice (1.5 oz) and vodka (3 oz). Strain over a glass and add a generous splash of sparkling rosé on top. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Campari Tonic #RedPassion @campari

Simplicity is key. All it takes is a touch of tonic water to make an irresistible cocktail. This cocktail is 50% Campari and 50% tonic water. Less is more.

Luxe Margarita @cointreauIndulge

This margarita is for celebrating the unconventional. Those who want to try a different spin on the original margarita should try this. It's sure to surprise, impress and delight. Combine Cointreau (30 ml), Reposado Tequila (50 ml), fresh lime juice (20 ml), and 3 dashes Peychaud's Bitters in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass. Top off with Champagne. Garnish with a rose petal.

Strawberry Crush @liquor

Forget crush; this has turned into a full-blown love affair. In a shaker, muddle to a juicy pulp 3 strawberries, 3 mint sprigs, freshly squeezed juice of 1 lime, and simple syrup. Pour (unstrained) into a tall Collins glass. Fill with crushed ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with additional strawberry and mint sprig! If strawberries aren't your thing, you can replace them with passion fruit or pineapple.

Burning Love cocktail from @pinchpurrfect via @bestcocktails

The idea behind this cocktail was to create a drink that is red in colour (like the Valentine's heart) but also has some heat (to mimic love's burning desire). Ingredients: Pisco (1.5 oz), blood orange juice (2 oz), strawberry (fresh), lemon and lime juice (½ oz each), homemade Scotch bonnet simple syrup (¾ oz), blood orange cordial (¼ oz), and 1 egg white. Add lemon juice, lime juice and strawberry to cocktail shaker and muddle until the strawberry is broken down and the juices released. Add the rest of the ingredients to the shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds then remove ice. Dry shake for another 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe and enjoy! For extra fun garnish with a strawberry heart and orange peel arrow.

Agua de Flor @summerhouseja

Think outside the usual and get ready for a floral explosion. Combine one-part gin and one-part soursop juice. Pour over ice, or shake and strain, then garnish with a bougainvillea flower or rose petal.

If playing mixologist isn't really your thing, a simple sangria will be perfect for your Valentine's Day. This one only requires vodka, pink Moscato, lemon-lime soda and fresh sliced strawberries. Combine, pour over ice, and enjoy!

Looking for the perfect way to end the evening? This dessert-meets-happy hour cocktail is the answer to your prayers! Just a scoop of raspberry sorbet and rosé Champagne and voilà — Raspberry Champagne Floats!

Milk Lovers: Vanilla ice cream (Devon House Vanilla, please), coconut milk, rum and cinnamon are blended and garnished with grated nutmeg and rimmed with shredded coconut — so pretty. Rum and coconut are a match made in heaven. Spread coconut (¼ cup) on a small plate. To another add honey (1 tbsp). Dip the rim of the glass in honey, then into the coconut to get an evenly coated rim. To a blender add ice cream, coconut milk, rum and cinnamon, and blend well. Pour into glasses and garnish with a little grated nutmeg. Recipe @culinaryginger

