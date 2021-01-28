Of Trends & Tails Tales of the Cocktail

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a cocktail as a usually iced drink of wine or distilled liquor mixed with flavouring ingredients. The first published definition of a cocktail appeared in a newspaper called The Balance, and Columbian Repository (in Hudson, New York) on May 13, 1806. It reads: “Cocktail is a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water, and bitters — it is vulgarly called bittered sling.” (Dates of Publication 1801-1807). While the first sightings of the word cocktail go as far back as March 1798 in a British newspaper, it really didn't get its legs until 1806 when it was first defined.

“Stimulating” is and has always been a key ingredient when it comes to making cocktails. However, the true art of bartending and blending evolved thanks to Jerry “Professor” Thomas, an American bartender that wrote one of the first comprehensive recipe books based on his experience and travels as a bartender in America and Europe — The Bartender's Guide (or simply put How to Mix Drinks) first published in 1862.

When it comes to cocktails, I love herbaceous and tangy so a gin gimlet, herbal paloma or margarita are right up my street. But I have been known to frequent a dirty martini or two… the dirtier, the better! I even went as far as trying a pickle martini with a blue cheese stuffed olive, and it was bright and juicy — I'll try anything at least once and if I like it, I will have it again!

Some of my favourite cocktail experiences were sour and sweet! I remember having a sweet cocktail that was infused with sage and incorporated beetroot juice and it was divine. Shiso (in the mint family) and Yuzu (a hybrid of a lime, lemon, and a grapefruit) have delivered some of the best-tasting cocktails I have ever had the pleasure of experiencing — all Japanese-inspired.

I also love a good Planter's Punch! To date, the best I have ever tasted can be found at Jamaica Inn. It was made for me by the extraordinary Teddy Tucker, who spent 55 years working there as a bartender… more brand ambassador, if you ask me! Teddy started working there when he was only 16, and it was his first and only job! Though Teddy is now only here with us in spirit, may his Planter's Punch live on!

That being said, I also appreciate simplicity, truth be told. There's nothing like a fresh-cut coconut topped with a little J Wray & Nephew Overproof White Rum — add a slice of sugar cane and we are golden!

New T'ings

Floral infusions are also a favourite, so I was pleasantly surprised when I discovered a locally made lavender-infused syrup (@siropinfusions). Experience cocktail magic when it's paired with tequila, lime juice and finished with Perrier sparkling water — otherwise known as the “Tricky” cocktail. Also pairs well with gin… preferably The Botanist (@thebotanistgin).

Speaking of cocktail trends, alcohol-free cocktail, anyone? After all, it's still dry January-ish. Distilled non-alcoholic spirits @seedlipdrinks are clearly making a name for themselves. Seedlip — the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirit — is changing the way the world drinks by solving the dilemma of what to drink when you're not drinking. Think free when it comes to Seedlip — free of sugar, sweetener, calories, and allergens. It all began in 1651 when a physician named John French published The Art of Distillation documenting non-alcoholic recipes harnessing the power of nature and alchemy using a copper still. Ben Branson, inspired by the good doctor's recipes, started experimenting with distilling herbs grown in his home garden using a copper still he bought. Seedlip's “bespoke” process delivers a liquid devoid of alcohol and sugar. On November 4, 2015, Ben launched Seedlip Spice 94 (Aromatic: all-spice berries, cardamom, lemon peel, grapefruit peel, cascarilla bark and oak) in London's Selfridges in handmade bottles. By the way, 94 refers to 1494 when Columbus discovered all-spice berries (pimento) in Jamaica — it's still “exclusively sourced” from Jamaica to this day! How cool! The first 1,000 bottles sold out in three weeks, the second in three days, and the third in 30 minutes online. Other iterations include Seedlip Garden 108 (Herbal: peas, hay, rosemary, thyme, spearmint, and hops) — tastes like a G&T and is super-refreshing; Seedlip Grove 42 (Citrus: Blood Orange, Bitter Orange, Mandarin, Ginger, Lemongrass and Lemon). Need to connect with Seedlip? Reach out on hello@seedlipdrinks.com.

Jammin' Cocktails

Another interesting trend that is pure genius for at-home bartenders is jam cocktails… yes, friends, get ready to enter the world of making your own jam cocktails at home! It's as easy as grabbing your favourite jam and booze, then shaking things up! Jam is sweet like simple syrup and kicks it up a notch with all the fruity goodness! These cocktails are so easy anyone can fix them! Simply combine your ingredients in a Mason jar or shaker (or anything with a cover that you can find in the house) and shake very well to dissolve the jam. Then strain, pour over ice and serve with your favourite garnish. With so much jam available locally you just have to pick your favourite and get going. These smart cocktails will be your new jam …pun intended! Oh, and by the way, you can use marmalades and chutneys, too! A few brand favourites include Walkerswood, Grace, Mel's Sticky Jams, Busha Browne, Eaton's, and Belcour.

In fact, I spent the evening with the creator of Mel's Sticky Jams. Melissa Tavares-Wilson invited me over for a shake off of her jam-inspired cocktails. These all-natural, small-batch jams are made with only locally sourced fruits and good ole Jamaican brown sugar. They are gluten-free, have no preservatives and are vegan-friendly. Mel's Sticky Jams are available in Chunk Strawberry (100% Jamaican-grown strawberries), Otaheite Apple, Pineapple & Ginger, Jackfruit & Rosemary, Mango & Scotch Bonnet, and most recently, Sorrel (hibiscus) Gingerbread. Honestly, if I had to describe them using two words it would be flavour explosion!

I was blown away by the Sorrel Gingerbread Jam Cocktail. All you need is:

• 2 shots of vodka

• half a lemon — I may use the entire lemon just because I love tart

• 2 large tablespoons of Mel's Sticky Sorrel Gingerbread Jam

• Splash of soda water — I'd probably use sparkling water like Perrier or La Croix

• Lots of ice (add sorrel flowers to ice tray when making ice for a twist)

Method:

Use two Mason jars. One for mixing and one for serving. Add two tbsp of jam, the vodka and then the lemon juice. Cover the Mason jar and shake it a few times.

In the other Mason jar add sorrel flower ice cubes, pour in the mix and top with a splash of soda water. Garnish with frozen sorrel.

Here are some other recipes for you! You are welcome!

Mel's Strawberry Jam Gin Smash

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of Mel's Sticky Strawberry jam

1 lime wedge

3 fresh strawberries (1 hulled and 2 sliced)

3 ounces of gin

Soda water

Fresh mint spring for garnish

Method:

In a tall glass add two tablespoons of Mel's Sticky strawberry jam, juice of lime wedge, the sliced strawberries and muddle with the back of a spoon lightly.

Fill the glass with ice and add the gin. Top with a splash of soda water and garnish with the last strawberry and a spring of mint.

Try making these at home and tag me on Instagram @raihndrops using #JamminCocktails. Let's lift your spirits! #savourresponsibly and enjoy!