Olympe Rosé — Champagne & Rhythms

The summer continues to sizzle with the introduction of the GH Mumm and Usain Bolt's Olympe Rosé to the Jamaican market. On Thursday, July 4, this new Rosé Champagne entrant was unveiled at the Usain Bolt's Tracks and Records. It was not only the Champagne that was unveiled, but Bolt's music project dubbed Olympe Rosé, in celebration of his entry into the Champagne market. The night reached its crescendo as the full house experienced the entertaining performances of Munga Honorable, Christopher Martin, and Ricardo 'Bibi' Gardner, football star now recording artiste. Then came glasses and glasses of the night's bubbly. I experienced impressive notes of strawberry on the nose nestled in a complex base aroma. On the palate, the aromas were confirmed. I expected to be drowned in sweetness, but I was so pleasantly surprised! I believe the Cognac brought some balance to the product and so what I also experienced was a well-chilled, refreshing sparkling libation that I could enjoy all summer long. In fact, the Olympe Rosé tastes so good, you have to remind yourself to take your time. To say the least, I was impressed!

How It Began

Earlier this year, Pernod Ricard released a new cuvée under its Mumm Champagne brand, created in collaboration with the house's 'Chief Entertainment Officer', our own sprint sensation and nine-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt. Mumm Olympe Rosé sees the addition of a liqueur de dosage aged in Cognac barrels. Liqueur de dosage, which is added to Champagne before corking, consists of a mixture of sugar and the same wine as is in the bottle. The Champagne is said to reflect Bolt's preference for sweet Champagne. Mumm Olympe Rosé is characterised by the intensity of Pinot Noir, the signature grape variety of Maison Mumm.

Seven Questions for Usain Bolt

Since the official release to the Jamaican market, I sought to delve a bit deeper to gain more insight into this Champagne. I had seven questions for Bolt. Let's see what his responses were.

Thursday Food (TF): Why did you decide to enter the alcohol beverage market and in particular Champagne?

Usain Bolt (UB): We started the GH Mumm partnership in 2016 where I endorsed their product. My team was then able to negotiate me having my own Champagne line under their umbrella. My team and I are always exploring different business ventures. The Champagne is about celebration and if you know me, you know I'm about winning and celebrating!

TF: If the Olympe Rosé had a personality, how would you describe it?

UB: Positively upbeat and energetic while chilled!

TF: There are many Champagnes here in Jamaica. Why should the consumer choose the Olympe Rosé?

UB: The Usain Bolt Olympe Rosé is the only Champagne to date that's blended with Cognac, which gives it the unique taste that no other Rosé has.

TF: In your opinion, when is the ideal moment to consume the Olympe Rosé?

UB: Truth be told, it's suitable for any setting. People have told me they had it at breakfast parties, lunchtime etc. Suitable for 24 hours a day.

TF: Where do you see the Olympe Rosé brand in the next three years?

UB: We will be expanding to different markets around the world. Everyone deserves to taste this unique Champagne.

TF: Tell me about the Olympe Rosé rhythm.

UB: The Olympe Rosé rhythm is a nice summer vibe that everyone can party to. It's named after my Champagne, thus the celebratory vibe of the music which reflects the whole essence of my Champagne. The music is available on all digital platforms, so I know my fans will go out, listen to it and buy it.

TF: Would you like to share any other information?

UB: I believe once anyone tastes the Champagne, they will feel the effort and time that the GH Mumm Group put into giving it this perfect taste.

Andrew Desnoes, managing director of Select Brands Jamaica, the official distributor of the Mumm Olympe Rosé, indicated that the Champagne is the best-looking and best-tasting Champagne available today. The fact that it is owned by Usain Bolt is massive for him and Jamaica. There is no limit here and Select Brands is proud to bring it to Jamaica.

The Bar None team wishes Usain Bolt great success as he continues to pursue this venture. Bolt, through the Olympe Rosé will share with the world not only his own expression of Champagne, but too, the love and expression of Jamaica. And for this we are elated! Blessings, Bolt, Nugent Walker and the rest of the team.

