I was sitting at my computer when I got the news. The day was Thursday, February 18 (Drink Wine Day). Another beautiful soul had transitioned and was now with us in spirit. I'm reminded of the joy and laughter that you brought to so many …and oh, the food and wine! How your open heart and home were always so warm and welcoming …so full of love. I'm reminded that each day is a gift! A chance to write a new story! To continue in this incredible time in life's adventure. I'm reminded to make each day count and though things aren't the way they used to be we can be greater! That we are limitless! And that we should celebrate each day. Open. That. Bottle! Why wait? Do it! What are you saving it for?

Open That Bottle Day is on February 27. This day was created in 2000 by “Tastings” columnists John Brecher, with his wife, Dorothy J Gaiter. The column — published between March 1998 and December 2009 — appeared each Saturday in the Wall Street Journal's weekend paper. Gaiter and Brecher are also authors of The Wall Street Journal Guide to Wine: New and Improved; Love by the Glass: Tasting Notes from a Marriage; and Wine for Every Day and Every Occasion: Red, White and Bubbly to Celebrate the Joy of Living. This day is for everyone to finally uncork that one bottle of wine (or two) that's always too special to open. It's meant to be shared with loved ones, family, friends who are family; to create and evoke memories …it is a celebration! After all life is too short!

Though now with us in spirit, this angel loved a chardonnay. In her honour I give you

@williamfevre_chablis Domaine William Fèvre (Chablis, France)

1959 marked the birth of the domain when William Fèvre declared his first crop. Today it's one of the biggest landowners in Chablis with 78 hectares of prestigious vineyards of which 15.9 are classified as premiers crus and 15.2 as grand crus. Chablis has grown in reputation over the years to become one of Burgundy's great vineyards. Chablis's characteristic minerality, attractive freshness and vitality are envied and often imitated, but never matched — Chablis is a wine region of global renown. Tasting note: Fleshy and elegant bouquet revealing citrus, white fruit, and flower aromas. The mouthfeel is fresh, supple, and underscored by mineral. Lovely with fish dishes, grilled or in a light sauce, various seafood, oysters, and sushi — perfect pairing is with salmon tartare. Distributed by Select Brands.

@robertmondavi Robert Mondavi Private Selection Bourbon Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon

Rich textured Cabernet Sauvignon crafted with California grapes picked at the peak of ripeness with a twist — select lots of the blend are aged in a mix of new and used bourbon barrels. The new barrels give the wine its deep undertones of toasted oak. The used barrels — selected from a renowned Kentucky distillery — exude notes of vanilla and dried herbs, hinting at the fine bourbon that once graced these casks. The result is a bold, flavourful wine, unlike any other Cabernet. Layered and complex, this bourbon barrel-aged Cabernet Sauvignon leaps from the glass with aromas of blackberry cobbler, Graham cracker, brown sugar, milk chocolate, coffee, and smoke. A palate of blueberry pie, praline, sweet vanilla custard, caramel and mocha is framed by soft, chewy tannins and a hint of toasted oak on the lingering finish. My mouth is watering just typing this! Note to self: Savour slowly. Distributed by Select Brands.

@perrierjouet Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé

“Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé is the surprise of the Perrier-Jouët classic collection — a gourmet cuvée brimming with luscious fruity notes.” - Hervé Deschamps, Chef de Caves de La Maison Perrier-Jouët. This Champagne is the exception among Perrier-Jouët champagnes with its delicate floral nuances of Chardonnay grapes complemented by the rich flavours from the high concentration of Pinot Noir. Lusciously full and round on the palate, with notes of red and black fruit, and a delicacy typical of Maison Perrier-Jouët. Above all, Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé Champagne offers delicious proof of the house's enduring ability to surprise and to delight. Fulfilling the promise of its alluring appearance, Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé unleashes intense aromas of ripe red and black fruit — strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry — complemented by a hint of exotic pomegranate. Lush and lively on the palate, it lingers into a full, generous finish. Though a delight on its own, this subtle and sophisticated Champagne is crafted with food in mind, offering generous, complex flavours that can accompany a meal from starter to dessert. Ideal pairings include Bluefin Tuna, Lychee, and red tomatoes. Distributed by Select Brands.

@bellegloswines Belle Glos 2017 Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir (Santa Maria Valley, Santa Barbara County)

Joseph Wagner (owner & winemaker) named this wine in honour of his grandmother, Lorna Belle Glos Wagner, whom he was inspired and guided by. Joseph's goal with each of the Belle Glos vineyard pinot noirs is to express the uniqueness of each vineyard and craft a genuine style of California Pinot Noir that is layered, complex, fruit-forward, and rich. Bravo! Clarke and Telephone was the first vineyard released under the Belle Glos label, and it continues to enchant with the delicious supple and ripe fruit character. Tasting note: Bright ruby red with fresh, vibrant aromas of wild blackberry, raspberry jam and cedar box accented by rich floral notes. This wine is juicy and generous on the palate with sweet cherry, field-ripened strawberry, cranberry and just-baked gingerbread. Perfectly balanced with bright acidity and a creamy mouthfeel. Fine-grained tannins provide an authentic textural distinction and structural depth. Distributed by Betco Premier Limited and is available at Betco Premier Limited and The Rib Kage Grill.

@rsvineyards Rodney Strong 2017 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley, Sonoma County)

This family-owned sustainable winery has been crafting best in class wines since 1959. Its commitment is to quality wines and protecting resources for the future. It is solar-powered, certified sustainable, practises fish-friendly farming and was the first winery to offset their carbon footprint. Innovation in the cellar and the vineyards is at the heart of everything it does. In 1968, Rod Strong was among the first modern wine pioneers with a vision to plant Pinot Noir in the Russian River Valley. Today it is established as one of the premier Pinot Noir-growing regions in the world. Tasting note: Lovely aromas of red fruit, floral and earth. With a soft silky texture, on the palate dark cherry, cranberry and baking spice characteristics shine through with balance, acidity, and a nice lingering finish. Enjoy with charcuterie, wild mushroom risotto, grilled pork tenderloin and share with friends and family! Distributed by Betco Premier Limited and is available at Betco Premier Limited, Loshusan and Super Valu Fresh Foods on Constant Spring Road.

@joshcellars 2018 Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Bourbon Barrel Aged (California)

This rustic and robust bourbon barrel-aged Cabernet Sauvignon starts with the award-winning Josh Cellars Cab! This house works with California's best growers to build a superior wine blend in the signature Josh Cellars style: Fruit-forward and rich, with approachable tannins and a long finish. The Cabernet grapes are carefully sourced from around the state with a view to crafting wine that is ripe, smooth, and representative of a classic California Cabernet. Tasting note: This wine is rich and complex on the nose with notes of blackberry, dark chocolate, vanilla, coffee, and sweet burnt toffee. Bourbon barrel aging imbues flavours of vanilla, brown spice, and caramel, which blend harmoniously with flavours of ripe plum, cranberry and hints of barbequed meats. Pair this full-bodied wine with full-bodied dishes; pair the flavours of vanilla and dark chocolate with decadent desserts or enjoy before dessert with a coffee rubbed steak, smoked vegetables, your favourite burger, bold barbecue, or smoked meats. Distributed by Caribbean Producers Jamaica (CPJ).

@siduriwines Siduri 2018 Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, Oregon)

Siduri specialises in cool-climate Pinot Noir from vineyards in three appellations within the Willamette Valley (Yamhill-Carlton, Chehalem Mountains, and Eola-Amity). Each brings something different to the party — fresh acidity, bright aromatics, and richer and rounder wines — and when blended together creates wine that is rich and zippy …the best of all possible worlds! Winemaker Adam Lee's constant pursuit of Pinot perfection has led to long-standing relationships with top growers in premier appellations in Oregon's Willamette Valley. On the nose aromas of Cranberry, persimmon, bay leaf and black pepper. On the palate: Black cherry, boysenberry, cinnamon and hints of clove. Pleasant tannins hold a long finish, and which are highlighted by juicy acidity and spice. This 2018 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir may be its finest vintage yet! Siduri, where serious wine and serious fun are not mutually exclusive! Distributed by Caribbean Producers Jamaica (CPJ).

