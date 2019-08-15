Summer Bar Call – Starz Fusion Bar & Grill

Last week, we started our Summer Bar Call tour to get an opportunity to meet and mingle with the fantastic and talented people working with or behind some of our style bars. This week, we continue our tour with the second stop at Starz Fusion Bar & Grill located on Chelsea Avenue, Kingston 5. Starz Fusion Bar & Grill is one of the newest additions to Kingston's food and beverage spaces. The amenities include two bars located in the main dining and upper deck which give a centralised view of Kingston city. The official launch of this new facility is scheduled for later this month; however, proprietor Julius Richards gave us a sneak peek into what guests will experience at Starz Fusion Bar & Grill. I also used the opportunity to share with him some cocktail-making tips. Certainly, a true sport, Richards decided to showcase his new skills.

He said that it is important for bar owners and operators to get involved and understand even the basic ways of operating their own bars. “In that way you know what standards to set and what your expectations ought to be,” Richards added.

Starz Fusion Bar & Grill resident bartender Theomark Jameson showcased three signature cocktails.

The Starz Fusion — a built cocktail which includes whipped piña colada mix and strawberry syrup, pineapple juice, blue curaçao and Cocomania rum liqueur. The cocktail is then garnished with pineapple chunks and a cherry.

The Fusion Bliss Wine Cooler – includes apple sour schnapps, apple vodka and chilled Barefoot Pink Moscato or Banrock Station Moscato.

The Sour Diesel — Johnnie Walker Black, Amaretto, simple syrup and lime were all shaken and poured in a sugar-rimmed brandy snifter.

Jameson has been a bartender for the past six years and has worked at establishments like the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, Mayfair Hotel, The Pub, Scotchies and Ribbiz. Thank you, and congratulations to Richards and the team at Starz Fusion Bar & Grill. We look forward to the amazing plans you have in store for our food, beverage and entertainment landscapes. Cheers!

Readers' Feedback:

Imagine if we embraced life's moments big and small, without reservation. Together, we might fill the world with contagious joy. Please share with meyour wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.

Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President – Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited