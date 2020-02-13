Sweet For My Sweet

What is Valentine's Day without some sweetness? Wine lovers come with all palates. Some like fruity, some dry, some bubbly, some red and others white — but for many wine consumers in Jamaica, if the wine isn't sweet, or called 'Moscato' no need to open the bottle! And you know what? That is OK. Our wine journeys are very different. Over time as the palate matures you move from sweet to fruity until you can appreciate the dry (opposite of sweet) wines.

This week we'll delve into the sweet portfolio of Harbour Wines & Spirits (a division of GraceKennedy Ltd), a portfolio which has carved out a great space for this category. The Sutter Home, Cavit, Roscato and Trivento (Temptation) Sweet will be our focus.

Sutter Home Pink Moscato

Sutter Home Pink Moscato will tickle you pink with luxurious aromas of white peaches, honeysuckle and caramel. Luscious passion fruit and honeydew melon flavors with hints of sweet vanilla are perfectly balanced by refreshing acidity. With 10% alcohol by volume (abv) Sutter Home Pink Moscato is great to share with someone who's sweet on you. It's a delightful treat on its own but is especially good paired with vanilla bean gelato or a fresh berry tart.

Sutter Home Red Moscato

Sutter Home Red Moscato is happy-go-lucky and lots of fun—perfect for sunny afternoons and making new friends. Fresh strawberry and cherry aromas lead to sweet berry flavours with exotic rose petal notes on the palate, and a luxurious, creamy mouthfeel balanced by a vibrant, refreshing finish. Served well-chilled, this wine tames the flames of spicy Caribbean and Thai food, but it's most appealing when sipped with a fresh fruit tart or berry pie, still warm from the oven. Alcohol content: 12% abv.

Cavit Moscato

Made with 100% Moscato grapes (Muscat), Cavit Moscato can be described as being a pale yellow with green highlights. Aromas of apricot, white peach and sage will envelope the room. On the palate, a refreshing, lively and superb balance with a vibrant effervescent quality and wonderful sweetness. This 7% abv wine is suitable for flavourful appetizers, cheeses and spicy dishes. Cavit Moscato is also quite wonderful with fruit and chocolate.

Roscato Rosso Dolce

Roscato is an irresistible, delicately sweet, gently fizzy red wine from the northern Italian region of Lombardy. Made from three native grape varieties grown in this beautiful region for centuries — Croatina, Teroldego and Lagrein — Roscato makes a wonderful aperitif and is also incredibly food-friendly. Roscato seamlessly combines a long-held grape growing tradition with the flair of modern winemaking techniques and style. The result is a wine of enticing character that perfectly meets the surging demand for sweet red blends. With a low alcohol of 7% and just a touch of sparkle to flawlessly balance the sweetness, Roscato is the ideal complement for today's cuisine. Serve chilled and enjoy Roscato with tomato-based sauces, classic Italian dishes, and spicy foods.

Trivento Sweet Malbec

Colours of violet red with blue hues caresses your wine glass, while aromas of fresh red fruits fill the air. On the palate, experience sweet, velvety and fresh tannins with an alcohol content of 11.2%. Enjoy with desserts or as aperitif (before meal drink to stimulate the appetite).

Trivento Sweet Rosé

The Trivento Sweet Rosé is a blend of three grape varieties: 50% Tempranillo, 30% Sangiovese, and 20% Bonarda (Maipú), producing colours of pink with ruby-red tones. Aromas of a blend of red fresh fruits and roses come alive. While on the palate, a wine with sweet, balanced, and refreshing acidity. Alcohol content: 12.5% abv.

Cheers to treasuring sweet moments!

Readers' Feedback:

Extraordinary wonder and joy are interwoven through ordinary life. Seek them relentlessly. Please share with me your wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.

Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited

Marketing Studies Lecturer – The University of Technology, Jamaica