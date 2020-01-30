Weakness For Sweetness – Valentine Cocktails

So, you've made the reservations, ordered the flowers or that special gift, what's next? Well, what's love without some sweetness? It doesn't have to be too much; a little can surely take you a long way.

On the V-Day shopping list include some whipped cream, ice-cream, strawberries and chocolate syrup with your favourite spirit or stout — remember to use no more than two ounces of spirits individually or combined for any one cocktail.

Then, get ready for the sweetest combustible Valentine's ever! We met up with The Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards outstanding bartender nominee Andrew Weir, who is known for his sweet temptations. Weir shares with us six of his most romantic cocktails.

Let's get experimental!



Couples Paradise — As the name suggests, this drink can be shared by two!

Piña colada mix, Whispering Breeze Coconut Rum, sour apple, strawberry mix, Absolut Vodka and white overproof rum





Independent Lady — No Valentine? No problem! Treat your fine self!

Mango mix, sour apple, coconut rum, Amaretto, Smirnoff Electric Apple Vodka





Love Affair — Well, not certain how to interpret this, but let's give it a try: “Tonight that man or lady is mine!' Choose the one that applies to your situation.

Banana liqueur, Baileys Irish Cream, Khalua Coffee Liqueur, Chocolate Syrup and cinnamon sticks.





Rum and Roses — This cocktail will certainly fire up your night – taking you high and then slowly easing you back down!

Rum Fire White Overproof Rum, Frangelico, Baileys Irish Cream, Oreo cookies and cherries.





Black Love — Can you feel the passion and intensity in this cocktail? Definitely made of more and more, and more!

Guinness Stout, white overproof Rum, chocolate syrup, Khalua Coffee Liqueur, and ice cream.

Suggestion: Blend all ingredients and float some of the remaining Guinness on top.





Night Cap — We might not all be able to spend this much time creating all the elements of this beautiful #showstopper, but Weir has certainly stepped it up a notch! We recommend you use your own creativity to come up with a similar or different showstopper of your own.

Chocolate (used to mould the cup), sugar cone, cinnamon stick, coconut cream, rum cream, pistachios and strawberries.





Weir is the bartender supervisor at Russell's T-20 Sports Bar, located in Old Harbour, St Catherine. Be sure to stop by if you can to experience first-hand his creativity and sweet treats! Cheers!





Readers, Feedback:

Extraordinary wonder and joy are interwoven through ordinary life; seek for them relentlessly. Please share with me your wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.



Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited

Marketing Studies Lecturer – The University of Technology, Jamaica