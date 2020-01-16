Wine Down to Valentine's — Betco Premier Limited

Valentine's Day is the next big commercial celebratory season, and undoubtedly wines and Champagne will play a major role.

We commence our countdown with wine brand managers who will share their top five picks. This week Betco Premier's Wines Brand Manager Kandice Jamieson provides liquid intelligence.

From the Desk of Kandice Jamieson

I believe the best wines for Valentine's Day should be sweet, red or sparkling. Ladies are always treated extra-specially on this day, and our moscatos in general are a huge hit at this time of year, both in retail and in our restaurant accounts.

My selections of moscatos are from three popular wine regions: California, south-eastern Australia and Italy. Plus, our 2017 Conundrum California Red Wine blend and our Canella Prosecco DOC from Italy.

All can be found at major retailers islandwide, including the Progressive Grocers, MegaMart, Hi-Lo Foods and General Foods groups, as well as Loshusan Supermarket and select grocers in Kingston. These brands are also poured in major restaurants.

Sweet

Moscatos are popular sellers during this time of year as our female consumers enjoy sweet, ripe, fruity wines. From the Betco portfolio I recommend three options:

1 Beringer Main & Vine Pink Moscato (Napa Valley, California)

Beautiful floral and ripe tropical fruit aromas with hints of ripe red berries on the palate. A multi-purpose wine, it can be enjoyed on its own or paired with any dish (savoury to sweet). Really fun pairing with pepperoni pizza!

2 Lindeman's Bin 90 Moscato (S E Australia)

Lifted aromas of citrus, musk and freshly cut grapes.

On the palate: lively and vibrant with musk and lush tropical notes which fill the mouth and linger.

Fantastic on its own but pairs well with mild cheese, fresh fruit, pistachios or light desserts.

3 Cupcake Moscato D'Asti (Italy)

Cupcake Moscato d'Asti is a vibrant wine with flavours of nectarine, honey and peaches.

Great pairing with light desserts or fruit tarts!

Red

Beautiful, bold blends are still trending, and our 2017 Conundrum California Red Wine blend is an ideal selection for Valentine's Day.

Sourced from premier wine-growing regions in California, featuring varietals such as Zinfandel, Petite Sirah and Cabernet Sauvignon, Conundrum Red Wine is structured, complex and very rich, yet very smooth, approachable and down-to-earth.

This wine provides endless opportunities for food-pairing, from richly flavoured dishes like Spaghetti Bolognese, Asian and Indian cuisine, Mexican tacos and fajitas, smoked meats and most definitely BBQ. We can't forget our Jamaican specialty: oxtail!

Beautiful, playful purple hue that opens on the nose with the pure essence of chocolate, berry pie, wild flowers, vanilla with a fresh oak character. On the palate it's lively and mouth-watering featuring lush cherry flavours, unsweetened chocolate, with notes of clove and nutmeg. Velvety tannins give structure and vibrancy and linger from start through to the finish.

We recommend you enjoy this wine slightly chilled as this enhances the fruit profile and structure.

Sparkling

Canella Prosecco DOC from the Veneto region of Italy, comprised of 100% hand-harvested Glera grapes. Aged on its lees, this sparkling wine has a very concentrated and intense flavour, with the nose showing distinctive aromas of fruit and citrus, with a crispy and refreshing palate.This sparkling wine is great as an aperitif or with modern, light and refined cuisines, Mediterranean dishes, shellfish and light seafood.

Such a great way to commence our countdown to V-Day, but remember you need not wait. Start experimenting with these wines to see which ones are just right for you. Cheers!

Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited

Marketing Studies Lecturer – The University of Technology, Jamaica