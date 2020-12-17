Wines & Spirits On The Go

We are officially a week away from Christmas and the excitement is palpable across the bar and beverage channels. For the alcohol beverage sector, this time of year happens to be the busiest season — bar none! A visit to any of your regular retail spaces will confirm this. There are deals and giveaways aplenty but again, I implore you to select wisely looking at both value and quality. In addition, you are still cautioned to manage your consumption levels by drinking responsibly. Most of you will be your own bartenders for the season, so try as best as possible to measure your portions and still have some limits regarding your favourite drinks. Do include non-alcohol options as these are really guilt free pleasures and are quite suitable for any occasion.

Where to pick up your preferred beverage? The answer lies in the c-stores or convenience stores – in this case the gas convenience stores. We spotlight two today: A new hot spot in Drax Hall, St Ann called Boot and Richie B's Gas Station located at 120 Constant Spring Road.

Seems the many who have discovered the joys of a staycation are also enjoying the perks of stopping at Boot Drax Hall and picking up competitively priced liquor from their impressive offerings. Moscato and rums are the fastest movers, and villa owners, operators and their guests the biggest customers. This, according to Boot Managing Director Wayne Boothe, who looks forward to welcoming Bar None readers and all vacationers.

Richie B's Gas Station, operated by Richard and Suzette Burgess, has long been the place to pick up top-shelf liquor; indeed, many reference it as a wonderland of booze! So, what's in demand this season?

“So far, this season,” shares Richie B, “We've seen an uptick in the sale of white and red rums, moscatos, rum cream liqueurs, Hennessy and non-alcoholic wines, but there's a wide range of products, for every taste, including brews and beverages. We've also ensured that party supplies are available as well.”

There you have it! Two great convenience stores for you to stock up at.

Again: A gentle reminder not to drink and drive!

Readers' Grapevine Club: If you are new to wines and want to join us on our wine discovery, then this is for you. On the third Thursday of each month, I will highlight your feedback on our grape variety/vine of the month. For December, we give thanks and celebrate life as we close 2020 with Champagne!

Readers' Feedback: Extraordinary wonder and joy are interwoven through ordinary life; seek them relentlessly. Please share with me your wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.

Dr Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited