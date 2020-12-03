Wines & Spirits Retail Therapy

This week, I want to share with you a few suggestions for your retail wines and spirits shopping for Christmas. Whether you are gifting or entertaining in your small bubble, there are a number of retail outlets that have stepped up their wine and spirits game and we could not be more pleased. As you prepare your shopping list, or as you visit the retail space think about what you need for the season. If you can, consider having a few options of wine including non-alcohol, a spirt or two – of course support our local rum business and if you are into rum creams you certainly have choices.

As a reminder, when considering your wines, think about the meal you will prepare. General rule is white wine with white meats, red wine with red meats and sweet wines with sweet dishes; but your sauce will aid in determining the final pair. Your spirits can be made into a cocktail to start and after the meal can be had for sips and conversations.

Here are a few suggestions and highlights to get you into retail therapy mode.

Places to Shop – Retail

These supermarkets are my top picks (in no particular order):

1. Fresh Foods, Constant Spring (Progressive Group)

2. MegaMart — Waterloo, Montego Bay and Portmore

3. Hi-Lo — Manor Park, Portmore Pines

4. Sovereign Supermarket — Liguanea and Portmore

5. General Foods — Liguanea and Ocho Rios

6. New Champion — Ocho Rios

7. Brooklyn — Clock Tower

8. Lee's — Elizabeth Avenue

9. Family Pride

10. John R Wong (New Kingston)

Of course, I am always happy to share a few ideas so if you are not so certain what wines or spirits to select, please let me know. Next week, we continue our places to shop wines and spirits series by heading to the convenience stores. Until then, cheers!

Readers' Grapevine Club: If you are new to wines and want to join us on our wine discovery, then this is for you. On the third Thursday of each month, I will highlight your feedback on our grape variety/vine of the month. For December, we give thanks and celebrate life as we close 2020 with Champagne!

Readers' Feedback: Extraordinary wonder and joy are interwoven through ordinary life; seek them relentlessly. Please share with me your wine, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.

Dr Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited