Merry christmas

Crispy Coconut Crusted Fish

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients:

1 lb white fish fillet, cut in 1-inch thick strips

2 tsps garlic, finely chopped

3 tsps Maggi Season Up fish flavour

¾ cup all-purpose white flour

3 whole eggs, beaten

¼ cup Nestlé Carnation Evaporated Light Milk

1 cup shredded coconut

Pan spray

Mango Tartar Sauce

1 cup mango, peeled and diced

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tsp Maggi Ginger Season Up

1 tbsp sweet relish

Method:

• In a mixing bowl, season fish with 2 tsps Maggi Season Up fish flavour and chopped garlic. Allow to marinate for 20 minutes.

• In a mixing bowl, combine flour and remaining Maggi Season Up fish flavour. Using a whisk, combine eggs and Nestlé Carnation Evaporated Light Milk. Place shredded coconut in a bowl.

• To coat fish: working in batches, first coat fish in flour, dust excess flour from fish. Dip fish in egg mixture and then shredded coconut.

• Place crusted fish on a baking tray greased with pan spray. In an oven preheated at 325°F, bake fish for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

• For the Mango Tartar Sauce: in a mixing bowl combine all ingredients. Serve as desired with fish.

Eggnog Cream Parfait

Preparation time: 15 mins

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients:

1 cup assorted berries, fresh

1 cup watermelon, cut in ½-inch cubes

1 cup ripe bananas, sliced

1 cup papaya, cut in ½-inch cubes

¼ cup toasted coconut flakes

Eggnog Custard

1 ¼ cups Nestlé Carnation Full Cream Milk

1/8 cup Green Butterfly Condensed Milk

1 tsp cinnamon powder

½ tsp nutmeg, ground

½ tbsp vanilla essence

1 tbsp dark rum

1 egg yolk

½ tbsp cornstarch

Method:

• Divide fruits in four glass bowls or stem glasses. Layer fruits as desired. Set aside in the refrigerator.

• For Custard: In a saucepan over medium heat combine 1 cup of Nestlé Carnation Full Cream Milk, Green Butterfly Condensed Milk, vanilla essence, cinnamon and nutmeg. Allow mixture to come to a simmer.

• In a clean mixing bowl, using a wire whisk, combine egg yolk, vanilla essence, rum, corn starch and remaining Nestlé Carnation Full Cream Milk.

• Pour ½ cup of heated milk mixture to egg mixture. Whisk until combined. Combine with the rest of heated milk mixture over low heat, whisk constantly until mixture begins to thicken. Once thickened, set aside to cool.

• Spoon 2 tbsp of mixture over chilled fruit bowls and complete with toasted coconut flakes.

Orchard Island-Style Sangria

Makes: 8 portions

Ingredients:

1 cup Orchard Orange Juice

1 cup Orchard Pineapple Juice

1 cup fruity red wine

¼ cup white rum

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tsps Angostora bitters

1 tbsp lemon juice

3 each oranges, sliced

3 each red delicious apples, cured and cut into slices

Method:

Mix together all ingredients except the oranges and apples. Combine well until sugar dissolves. Add oranges and apples. Allow to sit in the refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight.

Serve over ice.

Quinoa Fried Rice

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Serves: 6 Persons

Ingredients:

2 cups white long grain rice, cooked and cooled

2 cups quinoa, cooked

¼ cup escallion, thinly sliced

2 tsps garlic, chopped

2 tbsps onion, chopped

2 whole eggs, whisked

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables, defrosted

1 packet Maggi Chinese Fried Rice, Rice It Up

2 tbsps soya sauce

2 tbsps vegetable oil

Method:

• In a wok or a sauté pan, heat ½ tbsp oil over medium heat. Add eggs and cook until scrambled, stirring occasionally. Remove eggs and set aside.

• In the same wok add 1 tbsp oil and heat over medium heat. Add mixed vegetables, onions and garlic. Sauté for 5 minutes or until onions are translucent. Increase heat to high and add remaining oil. Immediately add rice, quinoa and green onions, soya sauce, Maggi Chinese Fried Rice, Rice It Up, and stir until combined. Continue tossing rice for an additional 3 minutes to fry rice. Add eggs and stir to combine.

• Remove from heat and serve immediately.

Callaloo Lasagne Roll Ups

Preparation Time: 1 hour

Serves: 8 people

Ingredients:

¾ lb lasagne sheets

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 lb callaloo

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp Maggi Naturísimo

Freshly ground black pepper

¾ cup Carnation Evaporated Full Cream Milk

1 cup Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese

½ cup parmesan cheese, grated

¼ cup parsley, chopped

½ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

2 ½ cups tomato sauce

Method:

• Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente, less than 2 minutes. Drain and drizzle a bit of olive oil to prevent noodles from sticking together.

• Meanwhile, in a large pot over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add garlic, sauté for 30 seconds, add callaloo, season with Maggi Naturísimo and add Carnation Evaporated Full Cream Milk, cook until callaloo is tender (approximately 8 minutes), season with pepper. Allow to cool down in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

• Combine ricotta, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and parsley in a large mixing bowl and season with pepper. Add to cooled callaloo mixture.

• On a clean surface, lay out lasagne sheet. Place a few tablespoons of filling on each sheet and spread to cover from edge to edge.

• Roll the lasagne sheets up and place in a prepared casserole dish. Repeat until all of your filling is finished. Pour the tomato sauce over the rolled lasagne, making sure to cover all surfaces. The sauce will keep the lasagne hydrated and soft while baking.

• Cover the dish with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Serve hot.