Banish the thought that the use of multiple pans bears a direct correlation on how good dinner will be. Cooking like a pro means making the most efficient use of ingredients, time and, yes, cooking equipment. One-pan dinners turn essential pantry items into healthy feasts, says Michele Williams of Moveable Feast Caterers. “Of course, they're a great way to save time — simple prep and easy clean-up. But one-pan dinners are also incredibly delicious, as roasting brings out intense flavours, plus you get multiple interpretations from the basic ingredients that everyone is sure to have on hand,” she adds. “I start with The Best Dressed Chicken Individually Frozen Pieces because it's convenient to be able to cook as many or as few pieces as I like. I then add vegetables and seasonings, pop it all into the oven, and there it is: dinner, delicious and all in one pan.”

The Best Dressed Chicken with Root Vegetables

Ingredients:

6 The Best Dressed Chicken Thighs

1 lime or ½ lemon (juice of)

2 tablespoons vinegar

¾ -1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil (reserve 1 tablespoon for the pan)

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon dried herbs

2 sprigs of thyme

1 tablespoon mushroom soy sauce

Vegetables

Ingredients:

3 large or 6 medium potatoes, 1/2-inch diced

3-4 carrots, 1/2-inch diced

3 large or 6 small beets, 1/2-inch diced

1 red onion, diced

1 white onion, diced

1-2 teaspoons salt or to taste

¼ teaspoon black pepper

3 -4 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon-1 teaspoon mixed dried herbs

(oregano, basil or Italian)

Method:

Rinse chicken with vinegar and water, drain well and pat dry. Drain well and season with ingredients.

Season vegetables to taste with salt, pepper and toss gently with olive oil in a medium bowl.

Grease a medium sheet pan or casserole, add chicken thighs and vegetables placing beets closer to carrots rather than meat to prevent red juices running on to the chicken. Cover with foil and roast at 350 degrees F for 40 minutes. Remove foil and continue roasting open for another 10 -12 minutes until potatoes and vegetables are cooked through.

THE BEST DRESSED CHICKEN WITH ZUCCHINI,

CHERRY TOMATOES AND POTATOES

Ingredients:

3 The Best Dressed Chicken Breasts

2 tablespoons vinegar or lime juice

4 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil

(2 tablespoons to grease pan, 2 tablespoons for vegetables)

½ -1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 -3 teaspoons dried herbs

(thyme, oregano, basil or Italian herbs)

½ teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning

3 medium potatoes, diced or quartered

6 large whole mushrooms, sliced

12 cherry tomatoes

1 large or medium zucchini, sliced

1 small red onion, sliced

2 -3 cloves garlic, sliced



Method:

Rinse chicken with vinegar and water, drain well and pat dry. In

another bowl, add all pre-cut vegetables and potatoes. Use the

dried ingredients listed above, salt, pepper, garlic powder and dried

herbs, to season chicken, potatoes and vegetables in their respective

bowls, coat vegetables evenly with oil. Grease a medium casserole

pan and spread chicken and vegetables randomly. Roast for 25-30

minutes at 350 degrees F. Top with shaved parmesan cheese and/or

fresh basil.

The Best Dressed Chicken

with Maple Balsamic Glaze

Ingredients:

3 The Best Dressed Chicken

Breasts

2 tablespoons vinegar or lime

juice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon dried herbs (oregano,

basil or Italian herbs)

1 sprig fresh rosemary or ½

teaspoon dried

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

Balsamic Glaze

Ingredients:

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup maple syrup or pancake

syrup

2 teaspoons dried herbs

¼ - ½ teaspoon salt *to taste

Vegetables

Ingredients:

3 medium or 2 large potatoes

(cut into small chunks or

quarters)

1 small or medium red onion

(diced or sliced)

1 small red bell pepper, sliced

½ lb broccoli florets

8-9 spears of asparagus



Method: Rinse chicken with vinegar and water, drain well and pat dry. Season with black pepper, garlic powder, soy sauce, herbs, rosemary and cloves. Add potatoes, onions and bell peppers to a bowl and toss with 3/4 of balsamic glaze. Coat chicken with the remaining marinade. Add olive oil to a sheet pan or casserole dish. Place chicken breasts and vegetables and roast covered with foil at 350 degrees F for 25 minutes. Uncover and roast for another 15 minutes until chicken is brown. Serve immediately.

The Best Dressed Chicken with Dijon Mustard

Ingredients:

4 The Best Dressed Chicken Thighs

2 tablespoons vinegar or lime juice

½ teaspoon salt

¾ lb sweet potato (cut small, diced)

1 small red sweet pepper (thick strips)

1 small green sweet pepper (thick strips)

1 medium or small red onion (small, quartered)

6 cloves garlic, skin on

2 tablespoons olive oil or veg oil to grease pan

Sauce

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

¼ - ½ teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon thyme leaves

1 teaspoon dried herbs

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 small onion, minced

Method: Rinse chicken with vinegar and water, drain well and pat dry. Combine the sauce ingredients in a small bowl, whisk and set aside. Grease a medium casserole dish or sheet pan and place unseasoned chicken skin up. Fill in gaps with diced sweet potatoes, garlic cloves, red onion and strips of bell peppers. Pour sauce evenly over chicken, potatoes, garlic and bell peppers. Bake in an oven at 350F covered with foil for 35-40 minutes, remove foil and bake open for another 10-15 minutes.