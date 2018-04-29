ARTHUR BARRETT – ARTHUR BARRETT – The gentle giant, a true Melbourne man who dedicated his life to God and family

In life Arthur Barrett had a huge circle of friends.

So the hundreds of mourners who turned out recently to bid farewell to the well-loved cricketer and family man — affectionately called 'Bobby' — at a thanksgiving service for his life at the Elim Open Bible Church in St Catherine, came as no surprise.

It is often said that in death we leave all that we have and take all that we are, and for family and friends such was the case, as Barrett, one of the country's finest sons, left only lasting memories for all to treasure.

They say old cricketers never die, they only get run out and Barrett's well-played innings in life came to an end on March 6, 2018 at the age of 75 after ailing for some time. His sunrise was April 5, 1942.

Barrett was not only known to many as one of Jamaica's best right-arm leg spin and googly bowler, but also as a devoted Christian, whose love for the Lord was evident to all those who were privileged to interact with him.

While Barrett's body lay in a mahogany casket in the church hall, some fought back tears and others cried openly and nodded in approval as tribute after tribute recalled his kind-heartedness, as well as his devotion to helping others.

He was remembered as a great father, a loving and caring individual who was the go-to person for encouragement both on and off the field of play.

Barrett was also remembered as a wonderful sibling and a 'big brother' to many others in the Elim Open Bible Church and wider community who respected and loved him.

During his years of playing cricket, Barrett represented Melbourne, Jamaica, from 1966 to 1981 and the West Indies on six occasions from 1971 to 1975.

At Melbourne, Barrett formed a lethal combination with left-arm spinner Bruce Wellington in a team that included pace bowlers Cecil Lawson, Ruddy Williams, a young Michael Holding and others such as Colin Fletcher, and Jeffrey Mordecai.

Barrett once scored a century for Melbourne against Kensington batting at number three, while sharing in a match-winning last wicket partnership with Williams.

Barrett was an integral part of Jamaica's first regional championship team in 1969 when they won the then Shell Shield tournament. He represented the country in 42 matches, scoring 1086 runs and took 134 wickets.

Barrett holds the extraordinary distinction as the first man in regional cricket to take 10 wickets and score a century in the same game.

Mark Neita, current president of the Melbourne Cricket Club and also second vice-president of Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), shared his admiration for Barrett.

“Bobby arrived at Melbourne in 1967 and he immediately became a Melbourne man…he was a little shy, but as a cricketer he was exceptionally skilful.

“He captained Melbourne for several years as we swept all teams before us and many times you would hear from the pavilion, 'If Bruce didn't get him then Bobby would,' ” Neita shared.

“After scoring his century and taking 10 wickets in the match he looked up on his captain and shyly asked, 'How come I was the first man to do so, what happened to Mr Garfield Sobers?' because he had so much respect for the great man,” he added.

Neita went on to share more hilarious experiences he had with Barrett, when recalling his days playing alongside the stalwart.

“He was in many ways a gentle giant because when I first went to Melbourne he was always encouraging me.

“I remember when I played my second match for Jamaica, he was the bowler and I was the wicketkeeper and I was not a very good wicketkeeper because I dropped several of his catches. As a result of that he called me 'Iron Glove' because every ball that came to my hand went straight to ground,” Neita said as the congregation erupted into laughter.

“I remember Viv Richards made 100 in that match and he edged the ball to me and I dropped it and Bobby came down to me and said, 'Don't worry, Iron Glove, we will get him next time.' He was that kind of person, a gentle giant,” Neita reasoned.

Former JCA president Lindel Wright recalled his last conversation with Barrett which highlighted some fond memories during the open tribute.

“My good friend Barry when I saw him, I said, Dr K, how are you? Because that is what I called him and it was really an afternoon of fun.

“We laughed and joked as we remembered the good times and the bad times. We also remembered a game in the 60s when Barry and Bruce turned out for Melbourne in a match played at Railway and when the captain threw the ball to Barry, he threw it back to the captain and when the captain threw it to Bruce he also threw it back to the captain because they didn't want to face the wrath of Boys' Town,” Wright shared eliciting more laughter from those present.

“That was a day I will never forget. I also remember when Barry made a century in 1970 in St Lucia, it is etched in my mind because I was the batsman at the other end and I really enjoyed his stroke play. Barry was a champion, a good man with a good heart and he has left a legacy.

“I remember during my presidency, I wanted Barry to assist our young players but at the time I found out he was in the church. So, don't worry, this is just a passing phase and I know he will rise in the New Jerusalem and I would hope that as former cricketers here that we would aspire to do likewise.”

Barrett is survived by five children — two girls and three boys. He was interred at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens.