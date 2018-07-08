On Saturday June 30, 2018 the life of Desperene Medora Clarke-Reid, affectionately called DC, was celebrated. The celebration took place at Clifton New Testament Church of God with the interment at Dovecot Memorial Park.

There was an overwhelming outpouring of love for the deceased, who was constantly described by many as kind, gentle and loving.

Desperene was born in the community of Hopewell, Hanover. She was the fifth child born to Asbourne Clarke and Aneita Scarlette. During her childhood years she was a very quiet, loving, humble, and easy-going child. These attributes followed her into her adult life. She loved church from a very tender age and would attend Grace Missionary Church in Hopewell, Hanover regularly.

During her childhood days Desperene had an unfortunate accident where she fell and damaged one of her eyes and was unable to attend school regularly. It was a family member who had introduced her mother to the Salvation Army School for the Blind, after which her mother got in touch with the school and she was accepted. It was at the age of 8 that this beautiful, compassionate, caring and loving child, so called DC, took her long journey into Kingston to pursue her formal education at the Salvation Army School for the Blind at 57 Mannings Hill Road, Kingston 8. This was where she completed her primary and secondary education. So talented was DC that although she learned Braille she was still able to read and write regular print.

Desperene was one of the most faithful ushers at the church she attended, Clifton New Testament Church of God. She was passionate with ushering and went beyond the call of duty. She was committed, dedicated, reliable and trustworthy in all her endeavours, be it work, school, play or church. It was a beauty to watch her on Sundays, during crusades, rallies and other special events, and even on Saturdays for funeral services, carrying out her duties as an usher in a professional and dignified way.

After secondary education she was trained as a house mother and was later employed as such at the Salvation Army School for the Blind for over 20 years. Affectionately called “Aunty” by the children, Desperene enjoyed working and caring for the visually and partially impaired children. She was a mother, sister, aunty, and a confidante to the children. She would tell you that the children function just like normal children. To prove it she would invite you to the Salvation Army School for the Blind Annual Christmas Concert, as well as other functions.

During her tenure as a house mother at the Salvation Army School for the Blind, DC did a course in social work at The University of the West Indies and was certified as a trained social worker.

After spending the better part of her life schooling and, working while living at 'Salvation Army' she decided to seek employment elsewhere. She was then employed at Jamaica Theological Seminary for a number of years as an ancillary and maintenance worker, and then moved on to work at the Caribbean Graduate School of Theology. She was an excellent worker, and at all her places of employment her work was well done.

DC loved the Lord with all of her soul, body and mind. She worshipped the Lord in her own sweet, beautiful way and she was also a prayerful sister. She did not miss any church services unless sick or out of town, and she supported most of the auxiliaries of the church. She just wanted to serve and serve well. She was awarded a number of certificates for her loyalty to Sunday school. She was always present at crusades and other Evangelistic meetings. These were her famous words. “I cannot preach but the little that I can do, I will do it for God.” One of her favourite sayings was, “Little is much when God is in it.”

Her late husband (also blind) had this to say about Desperene:

“ In June 2006 our engagement was announced in church and there was a thunderous applause. The moderator at that time (Brother Hall) said he was sure that Desperene would take good care of me. February 14th, I proposed to her and she gladly accepted. I discussed it with my family and they accepted my decision.

We got married on November 18, 2006. It was a wonderful wedding and one of the happiest days of my life. I can still remember the song she sang on our wedding day entitled Ave Maria by Celine Dion. In January 2017 when Desperene was diagnosed with breast cancer I was shocked, but we prayed, the church prayed, and friends prayed. Immediate steps were taken to remove the affected breast. Further tests were done which showed that there were no active cancer cells, her recovery was successful and life for her returned to normal. We were grateful to God for His mercies.

On May 3, 2018 when Desperene was admitted to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) and it was confirmed that the cancer had returned, I did not know that would be the last day I would see her at home. Throughout the two weeks of her admission my mind was not at ease. Seeing how sick my wife was broke my heart. Speaking to the doctors and learning what was happening, I knew that only the mercies of God could pull her through. Notwithstanding, I was still hopeful and making plans for when she would be discharged from the hospital.

The Monday morning of May 14, 2018 was the last time she spoke to me. Nevertheless, I would still talk to her in the event that she could hear my voice. On May 16, 2018 the doctor gave me an update and told me to try and stay with her as long as I could, because she could pass at any time. I ensured she was comfortable and sat by her bedside and from time to time I would rest my hand on her chest. At about 1:35 pm, I left her to go to my office for a few minutes but before I went, I knelt over her and said 'Desperene don't do anything until I come back'. I returned some minutes after and I rested my hands on her chest to ensure that she was still with me. At about 2:34 pm when I rested my hand on her chest again I felt her take her last breath. Only God knows the pain I felt at that moment.

Even though she is gone, she will always be in my heart. God gave us a wonderful life together, one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I am happy and proud to have been married to her for 11 years. I will miss her infectious laughter and her always-smiling face. Many pleasant memories replace my feeling of loss and sadness.

A merciful and loving God has freed you from pain and suffering and taken you into his everlasting peace. I love you Des and I miss you dearly.”