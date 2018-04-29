GENE PEARSON — A gentleman of the highest order who moulded his life for others and the arts

PERSONAL and professional virtues of noted ceramist Gene Pearson were shared at the thanksgiving service to celebrate his life at the University Chapel, Mona, on Monday.

Speakers paid tribute to the artist, whose mild-mannered nature belied his impressive local and international acclaim.

His dentist and long-time friend, Dr Brian Morgan, in delivering the remembrance, noted that he canvassed the views of a number of Pearson's close friends and colleagues, including his daughter Tanya, artist Alexander Cooper, Mel Spence, Susan Fredricks, Tom Tavares-Finson, and fellow ceramist Phillip Supersad. He explained that what was striking was how the reflections revolve around the same themes.

“What this tells us is that our friend was a man with a coherent personality, a stable soul who did not vary his personality to meet the expectations of particular persons or circumstances. In short, here we have a man who knew who he was and was thoroughly at ease in his own skin,” said Morgan.

He made mention of Pearson's generosity with time and talent and his encouragement of other potters, noting that he was always ready to have them visit and work alongside him in his studio, as he helped them become better ceramists.

“He would encourage them to understand the business of art so that they could live as artists. Those who knew him have described him as a cool lion, a nice human being, always calm, a true gentleman whose characteristic modesty made him seem entirely oblivious of his extraordinary artistic talent and accomplishments. And so, he dodged the limelight and avoided the cameras. None of this is to imply that Gene was at all naive, and did not recognise that sometimes self-serving agendas of others were there. On the contrary, he quickly spotted their agendas and simply avoided getting caught up. What is remarkable is that he didn't allow these insights into the human condition to affect how he dealt with anyone, including those through whom he saw. He acknowledged it and proceeded with generosity and kindness,” noted Morgan.

It was his nephew Dennis Pearson, who noted in his tribute that despite spending five decades perfecting his art and craft, this was but a small part of who the man really was.

“His impact as a father son, uncle, husband and friend far exceeded who he was as a ceramist. There was no arrogance of conceit, but rather a genuine soul whose light shone bright. Of course his death is a big loss to the artistic community. But the hope is that it will charge them to invent a style of their own like he has so magnificently done. In looking to a legacy, like my uncle, I charge you all to be your brother's and sister's keeper. That is the best way to honour what he was all about,” he said.

Pearson's friend of over 30 years, Carlyle Hudson, also reeled off a number of the characteristics that endeared him to the late artist.

“Simply a genius, passionate, caring, humble, soft spoken, observant, a gentleman of the highest order, extraordinarily creative,” Hudson listed.

“He took earth and with his gifted hands created an abundance of joy for so many. What was seen by some as useless clay was moulded into majestic heads which have become legendary. What creativity, what brilliance... world-class and yet so humble,” he continued.

It was noted that in addition to the collection of countless local and international art collectors, Pearson work can be found as part of the troves of international leaders and figures including late Cuban president Fidel Castro, former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former South African president Nelson Mandela, former soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, former president Phan Van Dong of Vietnam, Lopez Portillo, president of Mexico, as well as American personalities Roberta Flack and Maya Angelou.

Pearson, who died on March 15, leaves behind two daughters Tanya and Ayana, as well as son Aiazia.