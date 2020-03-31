Portmore's PIXIE QUEEN Part 2
We're back with Urban Chic principal Tanya Daniels who, for as long as she can remember, has had a passion for creating gorgeous hairstyles. Indeed, her ability to create romantic curls and razor-sharp edges has resulted in such a loyal client base that her move into her own salon at the beginning of the year was seamless. Her current quest, no surprise really, is getting even more women to join the #PixiePerfectPack!
Five Products Your Pixie Can't Live Without
A lightweight oil: Daniels uses the H2Pro Marula Oil Spray to add brilliance to lacklustre hair.
A pomade or wax: Tried multiple pomades and waxes, only to end up with residue-filled edges? Bed Head Wax Stick combines beeswax, Japan wax, castor oil and add hold and definition while leaving hair smooth.
Mousse is a must: Especially one that nourishes the hair and doesn't leave behind that pesky white residue.
Replenishing conditioner/mask: Don't allow heat damage from wand and curlers to ruin your 'do. Use a replenishing conditioner periodically to keep hair looking and feeling healthy.
A sturdy tailcomb: Every short-haired diva needs a good tailcomb in her arsenal. Whether it be rat-tail or pin-tail, the thin tail allows for precise parting and is also a good tool for women who wish to curl their hair with a flat iron or curling wand.
Visit Urban Chic at shop #9, Block D, Portmore Mall or call (876) 343-3324.
