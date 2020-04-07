Fashion's Her Livelihood

TWENTY-five-year-old fashionista Kristia Franklin has turned fashion into her livelihood.

With clients like Kaci Fennell, Sevana, Davina Bennett and Lila Ike, she's in demand.

The original winner of the Campari Pop Style Competition in 2017 for Most Stylish Female, Franklin stays current with the industry through her store Tia Clothes Girl.

On Instagram she goes by the name of @ myrepeatoffender showing her followers how to repeat their clothes while still being fashionable, stemming from her very first feature with the Observer's An Educated Approach To Styling, dating back to December 7, 2013, which inspired the renaming of her Instagram to @ myrepeatoffender where she carried on the discussion of repeating clothes on a budget.

Here, she gives tips about remaining fashionable in the age of COVID-19.

WITH all that is happening, some of us may very well need therapy to get through this dreadful reality. For me, that therapy is retail therapy.

You'll be surprised how a solid dose of online shopping can really put your mind at ease instantly: from corona to “Oh, this is cute!” in seconds.

So many events have been postponed that when this torture passes we are going to have places to go to and people to see.

After being socially distant for so long you are going to want to look and feel fabulous, and online shopping can do just that! We want that retail therapy, but we don't want to empty our bank accounts while doing so.

Let's be real: saving right now is crucial so the best way to do this is to click on that 'Sale' tab.

Online stores have pages upon pages of sale items and this is where you are going to grab that misguided.com blazer that you can throw over any top and give your whole outfit a facelift.

Snatch that bodysuit from prettylittlething. com that can go from lingerie to the inside of a pantsuit quickly.

The fashionnova.com jeans that will make your butt look like you have been doing kickbacks at home. Is it possible to have too many swimsuits? All these postponed beach parties in addition to the annual beach parties mean more and more swimsuits.

Time to be proactive and head over to zaful.com and secure as many as possible for under US$50. Last, but not least: Shoes! Your feet need love too, and I bet they are tired of wearing those same heels over and over.

Head over to misslola.com and take advantage of their entire website sale; your feet will thank you later. Now that we have the essentials covered, let's move on to getting those outfits for the anticipated events that have been postponed.

The silver lining in times like these is that now you have more time to get the perfect, eye-catching, show-stopping outfit. For gents in search of a great looking suit a Carlton Brown, Spokes or Mark Anthony suit is always up to the task. Here's the perfect time to really go through their extended line and select one that suits you to a 'T'.

Women in search of elegant unique attire by local designers can peruse the websites of drennaLUNA or Keneea Linton. Let's now venture down south and peruse the lookbooks of Bahamian designer Theodore Elyett and Trinbagonians Lisa See Tai, Meiling, Claudia Pegus and Robert Young. Can't wait to see the outfit you choose!