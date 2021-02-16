#HairMeOut
Ghandi Neita, a 21-year-old student of The University of the West Indies currently studying economics, banking and finance wants Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) to 'hair' her out! Not a difficult ask with such a catchy name.
“It was always a dream of mine to start a business, but [my] ideas I thought were far beyond my reach,” she informs. “Beauty, however, is something I take great pride in: If my hair looks great I know I look great and feel as great as I look. Why not impart this feeling on other women? I started by doing my cousin's hair, quickly realising I had some skills that I could definitely be paid for. Fear and anxiety aside, I went for it! I made my Instagram page and started my business Hair Me Out, she said.
Not one to rest on her laurels Neita asked herself 'what next' and came up with the idea of incorporating hair accessoriess. From there sprung “Fancy Tings” (she definitely has an uncanny knack for hooks) a platform for hair accessories such as butterflies, headbands, and scrunchies, to name a fews.
Credits
Photos: @christalcampbellphotography
Hair: @_hairme_out
Accessories: @_fancytings_
Models: Olani Taylor, Chantelle Taylor and Shawneka Callaghan
