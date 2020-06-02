100% REAL, REAL SEXY

Advice to wash hands frequently amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has sent consumers scurrying for a soap that ticks all the boxes: Robust cleansing abilities, great lather, anti-bacterial, lightly scented and moisturising. The problem is, many find it impossible to get all these properties from one brand. And as manufacturers are forced to ramp up production to meet the sudden demand, new soaps are popping up on supermarket and pharmacy shelves, leaving buyers in a quandary. Quit stressing, and get REAL! 100% Caribbean REAL!

Real soaps have been crafted over 60 years in Dominica with coconut oil from Guyana and Jamaican sea salt, then packaged in cartons from St Lucia and wrappers made in Trinidad. The result? Three flavours tailored to meet a variety of needs. With germ fighting top-of-mind, the Turmeric & Tree Oil bar has natural antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that help to keep you safe! The Aloe & Glycerine refreshes the skin and contains antioxidants to treat skin irritations and improve sunburn. And with frequent cleansing the new norm, many have noticed drier skin than usual, you can keep moisture locked in with a bar of the Vitamin E & Coconut Oil soap.

Soap is one of the first things you encounter each day, and a bar that satisfies a variety of needs is the most basic of luxuries you can enjoy. Upgrade your stash with a bar (or two) from Real Soap today!

Real soap products are made by the Yvor Nassief-led DCP Successors Ltd in Dominica and are distributed in Jamaica by Chas E Ramson. Check them out on Instagram/realsoap_caribbean.

SIDE BAR!!

Real Soap Facts:

Glycerine is a by-product of soap making. Most soap makers extract the glycerine and sell it. In Real, the glycerine is left in, making it more emollient and less drying.

Real is the only industrial soap maker in the West Indies. Others import soap pellets from Asia, add perfume and colouring and extrude into bars.

Real is made with Caribbean coconut oil, supporting Caribbean agriculture and farmers.

Real is formulated with the highest level of coconut oil, which gives it a rich and opulent lather.

Real soap is translucent and when it wears thin you can read through it!

Real soap includes turmeric, aloe, coconut oil, Vitamin E, glycerine, tea tree oil

Real is called Real because it is made from “scratch” with Caribbean coconut oil and not from fatty acids imported from Asia.

COVID is afraid of Real soap!

We took soap for granted, but the Pandemic has made soap sexy again and Real soap is Real sexy!

SIDE BAR!!

Soap Trivia

Soap making was first developed by the ancient Babylonians and, 5,000 years later the chemistry and ingredients remain the same, making it humanity's oldest and best friend.

In its early history soap was a luxury to be enjoyed occasionally; today it is a necessity to be had daily.

All soap kills bacteria equally. Antibacterial/germicidal soaps have no advantage over regular soaps in killing germs/bacteria.

The name “soap” is derived from the fictional Mount Sapo, which is mentioned in an ancient Roman legend.

Glycerin soap is gentler on skin than most soaps, making it a good choice for people who have particularly dry or sensitive skin.

TV soap operas got their name because they were sponsored by soap brands

How long does it take to make soap from scratch to finish?

It takes 36 hours to make Real soap using “full-boiled” saponification method which relies on the soap boilers' touch, sight, smell and taste.

And to become a soap maker...

A basic knowledge of chemistry, plus at least two years of internship in a factory are required. Making soap is an artisanal trade akin to the master rum blender or wine maker.