14 Scents for Valentine's Day

Perfumes are gifts that keep on giving. They make us feel “put together,” even on lounge days, are mood-lifters, and have the power to transport us back to different times and places. All of which come in handy during a pandemic. And, best of all, when it comes to gifting, fragrance makes luxury attainable for many.

So, what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than getting yourself (or a loved one) one of Tuesday Style Dryer's (TSD's) top picks.

Our Jamaica Observer resident fragrance connoisseur Marlon Forrester says now is the time to gift a good fragrance. “A gift of fragrance shows that you have put thought into who they are and what they like. It's also something that they can wear every day that reminds them of you. Gifting someone a fragrance is a sign of affection and appreciation,” said Forrester.

TSD shares 14 fragrances that make great gifts and will work for any type of celebration — romantic or not!

For Her

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Extreme

They weren't joking when they named this one. It is a room-filler! Rich, creamy, and beautiful this one may be hard to get your hands on, but totally worth the hassle.

YSL Libre

Other than the fact that the bottle will look stunning on your vanity, this new scent from YSL is perfect for the lavender lover in your life.

Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal à Paris

Everyone knows that it's the honey note that made the original Scandal so addictive. But while this one maintains the signature DNA it is nevertheless a lighter, juicier interpretation that leaves a seductive trail wherever you go.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry

A delightful mix of black cherry, liqueur and almond, it's no wonder Lost Cherry has made most of the 'How To Smell Rich' lists on YouTube.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L'eau Privee

If you're a fan of the iconic Coco Mademoiselle, then this new variation may tickle your fancy. It's described as a delicate, sensual interpretation of the original designed to be worn at night, behind closed doors!

Christian Louboutin Loubirouge

This one is for the spicy fashionista. It's a blend of vanilla, cardamom, and iris and comes in a red bottle that denotes the label's signature red-soled shoes with a silver-tone cap that depicts a stiletto balanced atop the world.

Kilian Princess

This is the perfect gift to yourself! It's a relatively new fragrance, but is on every 'It' girl's must-have list. The sweetie gourmand is targeted for the young lover who loves candy-like marshmallow scents.

For Him

Armani Code Absolu

This one is sweet but spicy. Think the Code's signature base of tonka bean but amped up with rum and vanilla notes plus hints of green mandarin.

Tom Ford Noir Extreme

She'll say “you smell edible” when you wear this. We think this is attrubuted to the Kulfi (ice-cream) note and the aroma is soft, mysterious, and sexy.

Versace Eros Flame

Grab this one for the passionate, self-confident man who is deeply in touch with his emotions. The mix of fruity and spicy notes are inviting, making this one versatile, working for any time of the day.

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Extreme

This one is a beast and truly polarising! Not for the faint of heart, the spicy notes of cumin, cinnamon, saffron, tobacco, vanilla, bourbon are nevertheless unforgettable and ideal for special occasions and evenings out.

Givenchy Gentleman

A warm and cosy scent, this one is perfect for a black-tie affair, or any formal event.

Chanel Allure Homme Sport Eau Extreme

This is probably the freshest scent on our list, but don't allow that to fool you. This aromatic fragrance packs a punch, is office-friendly and is 'signature scent'-worthy.

YSL Y

This one is a sure crowd pleaser, easy to wear, and touted as one of the best 'blue' fragrances you could buy right now. The composition is deep, fresh and masculine, with aromatic, woody features.