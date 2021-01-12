Bad Alone Collection Bella's Beautique
The Bad Alone Collection is described by nail artist and Bella's Beautique founder Annabel Glaze as “a palette of deep metallic and glitter colours, which exude boldness.
“When I thought of these colours it took me to the more hardcore side of our culture, and who better to represent that, than some of the 'baddest' females in the dancehall industry. I've watched these females put in the work as dancers in the dancehall to make a name for themselves, and now some of them have launched their music career. I'm grateful for them lending their brands to help represent my new collection”.
Truth be told, their nod adds not only oomph but flavour to the lables with names like Out An Stuntin, a dark metallic green; Bad Chargie, a mysterious metallic burgundy; Don Dada, a rose gold; Nuh Chat, a metallic silver; and Boasy, a holographic gold.
These colours were released in time for the festive season, but can be worn all year round.
Bella's Beautique
Address: 2 Lineman Road, Kingston
Website: www.bellasbeautique.com
WhatsApp or Call: 876-586-4278
Email: shop@bellasbeautique.com
