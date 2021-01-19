Beauty and The Beam

Light up the new year with a LED facial!

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) is declaring 2021 “The Year of You”. That's right, this year we're championing glowing skin and the top trends in skincare (no matter how scary they may look).

And, if you're tuned in to the latest celebrity trends, you've probably been wondering why your faves are posting photos, red and blue-lit Hannibal Lecter-like style. No, they have not quite joined the sci-fi movement. Rather, they're indulging in one of the top dermatological facial treatments meant to help with acne, skin surface quality, and wrinkles. We're talking about light-emitting diode (LED) light therapy. The high-tech facial is growing in popularity in many aestheticians' offices. So they're not just creepy-looking masks, but the secret to giving dull skin a good old glow boost. Still not seeing the light? We caught up with beauty influencers' go-to facialist, Ruth-oretta Smith, to give us the lowdown on all things light therapy.

The Caribbean Airlines furloughed flight attendant became a certified aesthetician in 2018, in between jetting all over the world. She was trained by Celeste Rodrigues, Los Angeles-based celebrity medical aesthetician. But it was not until a year later that Smith formalised her skincare and waxing business with a commercial spot in Kingston. She's currently completing a diploma in general beauty therapy at the HEART College of Beauty Services. And while Smith's range of treatments has found favour with her clients, it's the LED facial that has everyone lit!

How does the LED facial work?

LED therapy is the application of wavelengths of light to facial tissue for therapeutic benefits. Research has shown that LED is an effective therapeutic modality to promote the healing of wounds. LED works by decreasing inflammatory cells and increasing collagen production. LED rejuvenates skin, treats acne by killing Propionibacterium acnes, or P acnes, and increases micro-circulation. At Naru Essentials we use the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved Celluma LED Panel, which won an award for Product Innovation of the Year at the 2019 Aesthetics Award.

How long does the procedure take?

For maximum benefit, a 30-minute treatment is recommended.

How long is recovery?

LED light therapy is non-invasive, so no recovery time is required. You should be able to continue with your everyday activities once your treatment is over.

How soon can I see results?

Results may vary, but usually can be seen after the first treatment. For people with severe acne biweekly treatments for a month or two is recommended.

What are the risks?

LED therapy is clinically proven to be safe and has achieved no “significant risk status” by the FDA. Contraindications for using low-level light therapy are few and most clients can safely enjoy the benefits. Individuals who are pregnant or nursing (unless written consent is given by a physician), are photo-sensitive, and are on steroidal medication are ineligible for LED therapy.

How long will the results last?

Results last a month or longer depending on how well clients follow aftercare instructions and post-treatment advice.

Check out Naru Essentials on Instagram/@naru_essentials or call (876) 804-7518 for more info.