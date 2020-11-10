Beauty Secrets From a 102 year-old
Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) continues to celebrate the goddess of style Alice Alberga, who celebrated her 102nd birthday Wednesday last. Alberga has held many titles: A wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. But above all, she's always been fabulous! And with years of primping, preening, and posing Alberga is the authority on beauty and hair. TSD has the deets on Alberga's 102nd birthday celebration look, plus priceless glam tips from the beauty below.
Birthday Glam included:
Hair courtesy of hairstylist Tamika Hoo Kim
From the stylist: I have been colouring and cutting Alice Alberga's hair for approximately 13 years. For the custom colour I used Alfaparf Milano Color Wear Hair Colour #8.44 light intense copper blonde mixed with a #4 medium brown. This creates a base for brighter colours and is key when trying to achieve a natural look when covering grey hair. We have stuck to this formula for years. Once I've coloured the hair, I use a hydrating shampoo by Design Essentials, towel dry, apply a setting lotion, and then roller set.
For Alberga's 102nd birthday, we blow-dried using a roller brush — a dying art taught to me by our very own Pat Wright of the then PJ's Beauty Salon.
Make-up by Alberga
MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation — NC42
MAC Mineralize Skinfinish — Gold Deposit
MAC Lickable Lipstick
Manicure
Orly Nail Lacquer — Fancy Fuchsia
Fragrance
YSL Paris
Alice Alberga's skin and beauty wisdom:
1. Say no to greys — her hair (colour) has always matched her vivacious personality, a vibrant shade of red. Grey hairs never stood a chance! Even till this day she maintains her hair colour!
2. Daily self-care — she believes in lotions, potions and supplements, taking the best care of her skin, and always putting her best face forward. Once she leaves the house she powders her face and never leaves home without her pink lipstick and her signature scent. Estée Lauder is her best friend and in later years she started using MAC Cosmetics as well.
3. She always has a breath spray in her purse, because “you must always have fresh breath!”
