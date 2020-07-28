It's been said: Never waste a good crisis. With this in mind, when Nicole Stoddart was made redundant from her job, she was forced to consider her options. COVID-19 and its attendant lockdown resulted in the founding of Beauty Stop by Pageant Boss, a Jamaica-Owned, Mineral-Based Make-up Line for Women of Colour, by Stoddart, aka Pageant Boss, in September 2019.

Stoddart hails from a small rural community near Montego Bay. A serial beauty queen, she's the holder of five beauty pageant titles and has enjoyed a successful commercial career as a runway and lifestyle model who has graced international stages and runways in New York City, Salzburg Austria, Poland, Slovak Republic, Miami, Atlanta, and the Caribbean.

Her sojourns impressed on her the importance of make-up application and high-quality products. “I used to get it [make-up application] all wrong no matter the amount of YouTube videos I watched. One day, I decided to take a make-up course so I could learn how to do my own make-up. Whilst doing the make-up course, I became fascinated by the science behind it, how make-up was invented and, too, the business of beauty. After I became certified, I was so motivated that I decided to start my own make-up line. I went mineral-based as I have a passion for natural beauty,” she explained.

Indeed, all products from Beauty Stop by Pageant Boss, not only bring out the natural beauty of women but are all mineral-based, compliant with FDA regulations and suitable for all skin types. The foundation formula is made by Stoddart herself in Montego Bay. Her formulas are then sent to her manufacturing plant for testing. Meeting US standards is a must and naturally all must be FDA-approved ahead of mass production.

Of note are the vibrant, rich, highly-pigmented easy-to-apply eye shadow palettes. Other products include pressed powders, eyeshadow palettes, lipstick, lipglosses, make-up brushes, and bronzers/highlighters.

Stoddart believes in giving back and uses every opportunity to teach, train, and empower young women. She uses her YouTube channel as one of her teaching platforms, offering clients free online make-up sessions.

Products are available at www.pageantboss.com, Fontana Pharmacy — Waterloo, Barbican, and Montego Bay locations.

