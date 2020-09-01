Boost your immune system @ Future Aesthetics

As our beloved nation continues to grapple with an increase in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, many are realising that a functioning immune system is crucial to fight the virus. But are we doing enough? The team at Future Aesthetics Medical Spa thinks you can do a bit more by flooding your body with vitamins and minerals in a single shot (yes, that's possible) to achieve and maintain stellar health.

Who can benefit?

Future Aesthetics Medical Spa's Dr Mariesha Terrelonge-Lee recommends the vitamin drip (the immune, recovery, and super ones in particular) for anyone looking to boost their immune system.

So could getting your vitamins intavenously be the ultimate cure-all? Tuesday Style Dryer finds out.

Vitamin Drip

The Vitamin Drip is administered through an intravenous (IV) catheter that allows vitamins, minerals, and trace elements to be directly delivered into the bloodstream. Vitamins injected directly into the vein allow for 100% absorption of nutrients as opposed to less than 50% absorption when taken orally. Aesthetic & laser physician Mariesha Terrelonge Lee says the vitamin drip essentially replaces oral multi-vitamins and is a seamless procedure that requires less than an hour to complete.

At Future Aesthetics, there are several vitamin drips to choose from, but the trio below is tailor-made to increase immune health.

• Immune

Give your immune system extra protection with the highly recommended immune drip.

• Recovery Drip (Myers' Cocktail)

Help the body rebuild and rid itself of unwanted toxins with a boost of replenishing fluids, electrolytes, vitamins and antioxidants.

• Super Drip

This is Future Aesthetics's go-to drip for a boost of highly concentrated vitamins, trace elements and minerals that energise and provide the perfect balance to sustain the health of your body's daily functions.

Injectable Nutrients

There are times when you may need higher doses of some nutrients to achieve your ultimate health. Try the injectable nutrients at Future Aesthetics. Injectable nutrients deliver high doses of nutrients directly into your system. And, we get it, you're probably already taking your daily dose of Vitamin C. However, Future Aesthetics has one better. The Vitamin C injectable nutrient delivers the immune-boosting vitamin in its purest form.

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient and plays several important roles in our body's immune function, including:

• wound healing

• preventing damage to cells

• building collagen

Shot of Energy (Vitamin B12) - boosts your mood, energy level and immune system.

The process takes less than 10 minutes. You're literally in and out.

