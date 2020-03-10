Coconut Oil For Beautiful Skin
Word is, the vegan trend is impacting more than just food, with a growing demand for all-natural face and body products, too. Trinidadian-based CGA, which has dominated the coconut-oil market with its Simply Natural Coconut Oil, has entered the beauty market with coconut-based, premium beauty products. The line of products, which has found favour in Trinidad, was introduced to the Jamaican market in February by way of a Caribbean-themed launch party. It was a girls' night out as women exfoliated with the Coconut Scrub, moisturised with the Coconut Body Lotion and gave their lips some love with the Coconut Lip Balm. The intriguing aroma of the Coffee Scrub propelled it to the top of everyone's 'must-have' list.
All products contain organic, virgin coconut oil and are cruelty-, paraben-, sulfate- and pthalate-free. Cedros Bay products are here for environmentally conscious consumers seeking out sustainable beauty choices.
T Geddes Grant is the exclusive distributor of Cedros Bay products in Jamaica. Grab yours from them or at Fontana Pharmacy - Waterloo Square, and Lee's Pharmacy - Red Hills Road.
