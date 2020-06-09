Make-up artists around the world have been feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, what with their craft being dependent on face-to-face contact — the very thing to avoid during the coronavirus pandemic. But as many in the beauty industry struggle to find their footing during these novel times, professional make-up artist Kimberly Patterson has found a way to touch clients, albeit from more than six feet away.

Everyday Slay: A Virtual 1:1 Make-up Experience is Patterson's latest initiative and is a sure-fire way to learn make-up techniques that flatter your features.

“Everyday Slay was a concept created based on the many requests I received via social media to teach my techniques virtually. With this 'new normal', some women have to show up for online meetings, Instagram lives, virtual hangouts with their friends, etc, but they don't know how to apply their make-up,” Patterson, who has worked with top entertainers like Sean Paul, Damian Marley, Shaggy, Chronixx, Cardi B, and Beyoncé, told Tuesday Style Dryer. The certified MUA says now is the time to present the best version of oneself, and a live online tutorial is the best way to achieve that. “I customise a look for my clients that includes what is already in their make-up bags and their level of expertise,” Patterson continued.

Subscribers to the virtual tutorial will have the option of learning how to prep skin for make-up application, apply foundation, highlight and contour, set make-up with powder, achieve natural-looking brows, and achieve a quick and easy three-step eyeshadow routine.

So whether you're getting glammed up for a Zoom meeting, the latest Tik Tok challenge, or just practising for a post-lockdown girls' night out, start your make-up journey by visiting Patterson's IG:@kimberlypattersonbeauty for registration details.

Kimberly in Seven...

1

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD): What is your business motivator?

Kimberly Patterson (KP): That will definitely be my passion and drive to put my best foot forward in everything I do. This, along with my experiences in life, has made me into the beauty entrepreneur I am today.

2

TSD: Who's your business hero?

KP: There are so many beautiful women who inspire me in many ways. These include Tiyana Robinson, King Mali Magic, Dana Chanel, and Danessa Myricks.

3

TSD: What has been your biggest business lesson since COVID-19? And how have you adjusted your operations?

KP: The biggest business lesson I have learnt is to “get over myself” and adapt to the economic, social and financial changes that come with the COVID-19. I have adjusted my operations to serving my present and potential clients virtually. This includes teaching the everyday women, busy moms, make-up lovers, and other make-up artists how to achieve that natural yet enhanced make-up look that is admired by everyone through my 'Everyday Slay Virtual 1:1 Makeup Experience' and group lessons.

4

TSD:What are your three must-have beauty products?

KP: Three must-have beauty products for me are a good moisturiser (I love the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream), lip balm, and mascara.

5

TSD: Bold red lip or soft nude pout?

KP: Good question! I would choose a soft nude pout. I love when the attention goes to my eyes. The Fenty Gloss Bomb in the shade Fenty Glow is my go-to nude gloss.

6

TSD: Where do you go to unwind after a hectic workweek?

KP: I love sitting peacefully in the silence of nature at home. That is when I find myself being the most relaxed and able to think of new ideas to become a better version of myself for my clients.

7

TSD: Alexa, Play…

KP: Some jazz music, or anything Celine Dion!