Everything's Peachy at Dazzle Dry
Tuesday Style Dryer shares the secret to salon-ready nails that last twice as long.
Established in 2007 by biochemist Dr Vivian Valenty, Dazzle Dry is a vegan, quick-drying, long-lasting natural nail-care system that uses a four-step approach to strengthen and protect nails. Introduced to the Jamaican market in 2017 by Loeri Robinson's Unwind Distributors, the system is unique to the local market.
Utilising a signature four-step system, it delivers the high performance of a gel without the use of harsh chemicals, UV light, or damage to the natural nail. It actually protects and strengthens natural nails over time. Imagine going up to 14 days with chip-free nails! Dazzle Dry says it's possible. Tuesday Style Dryer has the receipts/make that nails to prove same!
Natural nails are in for #Summer2020 and Dazzle Dry has a fab list of options. Not Quite Nude is perfect peachy neutral while Cashmere Taupe is a soft taupe you'll love to layer on. And the perfect white mani/pedi is still a top choice and is best achieved with the brand's White Lightning polish.
With wellness becoming the latest buzzword there's no better time to opt for healthier nails with a refined look. Whether it be pretty pink, whopping white, or one of the must-have shades from the Just Peachy Summer 2020 collection, sport healthy nails this summer with Dazzle Dry.
Dazzle Dry is distributed in Jamaica by Unwind Distributors. Contact them by calling (876) 869-6251 or visit them on Instagram, @dazzledryjamaica.
Or make an appointment at The Face Place Spa 3 Carvahlo Drive
Tel: (876) 754-3923
Bestsellers:
- White Lightning
- Not Quite Nude
- Lit
- Watermelon Slice
