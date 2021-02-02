Freeze Fat @ ëMed Spa Jamaica

Tuesday Style Dryer's (TSD) 2021 goal is to make everyone look and feel fab! And since we've spent the last two weeks arming you with information on the latest in beauty technology and skincare, we reckon it's time enough to tackle those pesky fat pockets that may have developed during the year of the lockdown.

If, like many, you've been eating healthier and exercising, but still need to shed about five or 10 pounds from a particular area of your body, then CoolSculpting — a non-invasive, fat-freezing treatment — may be for you.

Originally spotlighted by Hollywood A-listers, the procedure has become increasingly popular as women (and men) seek a scar-free way to rid themselves of unwanted fat.

The more is that CoolSculpting is available in Jamaica! ëMed Spa Jamaica by Plastic Surgery and Family Medical is the only officially certified CoolSculpting provider in the Caribbean. And the team, led by principal and Aesthetic Dermatology Technician Zoë Arscott, is ready not only to ensure the most accurate results but to answer all your queries posed on your behalf by TSD.

Is CoolScuplting right for me?

CoolSculpting is right for you if:

— You are only looking to lose between 5lbs - 30lbs.

— You are no longer seeing results by maintaining a healthy diet and exercise plan.

— You are looking for a procedure that does not cause scarring.

What areas can be treated?

— Double chin

— Belly fat

— Love handles

— Unwanted fat on thighs and arms

How does it work?

CoolSculpting technology safely delivers precisely controlled cooling to gently and effectively target the fat cells underneath the skin while leaving the skin itself unaffected.

How long does each treatment take?

Each treatment is usually 35-minutes long.

Is it safe?

The fat freezing procedure is entirely non-surgical. While being treated, enjoy a good book, check up on the news or take a quick nap. There is no need for downtime; you can return to normal activity right away.

Is CoolSculpting painful?

No. You may feel intense cold initially. However, this usually subsides between five and 10 minutes as the area gets numb.

How soon will I see results?

The best results are seen three to four months after the procedure. But, on the upside, once the fat cells are removed they will not return. The results are permanent and definitely worth the wait!

With results visible in only a few months we imagine you'll be snatched just in time for summer. CoolScupting requires a consultation to determine cost and customised treatment, as every individual carries fat differently. Stop by ëMed Spa Jamaica for more information and while you're there ask about their Medical Grade LED facials.

Contact ëMed Spa Jamaica by calling (876) 648-8180 or (876) 401-6119. Visit them at 2 Seymour Avenue, Unit 29 in Seymour, Kingston 10, and browse their offerings at www.emedspajamaica.com or check them out on Instagram/@emedspaja.