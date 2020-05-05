We can all, as a result of COVID-19, lay claim to life-changing moments! For Bajan native Kim Clarke, principal and creative director of Happy Feet Barbados, her 'aha' moment came via a DM from Oprah Winfrey's nail tech Gloria Williams aka The Foot Nanny. The message was concise: I would love to add you to my Foot Nanny Union Page that will begin highlighting the best pedicurists around the world. Send me a nice photo and where to find you in Barbados, also your signature pedicure... signed Gloria Williams, Foot Nanny CEO

“Surely this was a hoax!” she shared with Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) . “It stayed in my DM for two weeks before I replied.”

It was not a hoax. Neither, for that matter, was the TSD call to the woman whose journey was sublimaly influenced by her mum's impeccable nails. “My mum always had her nails done, in her favourite colour, red; hence, my favourite colour is red, too” she tells TSD.

It was boredom, however, that would nudge Clarke to her successful path. Her full-time job ended at 4:30 pm and by her own account, she had too much time on her hands. “I signed up for the Beauty Therapy Course in 2012, at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic (SJJP) in Barbados,” she added. On completion she started Happy Feet and would do pedicures after work. It was Jan Blenham, a regular client and the inspiration behind the name Happy Feet [Clarke would ask clients on arrival to select their nail polish. Blenham's response was 'I'm not sure... all I know is that I want Happy Feet] who had a wedding to attend and convinced Clarke to give her a manicure. She's not looked back!

Happy Feet Hands Barbados (HFHB) has been in business since 2012 and is hailed as a place of relaxation where signature manicures and pedicures are done in a sanitary environment. TSD recommends the lemongrass pedicure. The coffee cinnamon apple is another customer favourite.

Editor's Note: Happy Feet Hands Barbados is a natural nails salon. No acrylics, tips, forms and or overlays, just your own nails.

Happy Feet Hands Barbados

Charnocks Christ Church, Barbados

Telephone #: 246-8292766

Photos: Courtesy of Happy Feet Barbados