How To Purr...fect Your NYE Pout
New Year's Eve is mere days away and with that, the pressure to purr... fect your pout. Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) is switching it up (2020 has reminded that nothing remains constant) so eschew the traditional red lips and glitzy eyes for muted lids and coffee-coloured lips. That's right, from dark chocolate to cool chai, the entire spectrum of brown is the lipstick colour of the moment!
Maybelline New York is right on time with its SuperStay Matte Ink Coffee Edition line. It's the same flawless matte finish we've come to love now in gorgeous coffee-inspired colours infused with a delectable scent. The formula is long-lasting and transfer-proof, which makes it a great addition to your mask-friendly lipstick stash. Here's why we're rocking brown for New Year's. Plus, glossy options in similar tones from the brand's latest roll-out.
Maybelline New York's Superstay Matte Ink Coffee Edition Liquid Lipsticks are distributed exclusively by the Beauty Spot Limited and are available in beauty supply stores islandwide.
CREDITS
Senior Associate Editor - Lifestyle & Social Content:
Novia McDonald-Whyte
Reporter : Alayne Richards
Photos : Jason Tulloch, maybelline.com, YouTube: maybellinenewyork
