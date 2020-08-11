Infallible w/ L'Oréal Paris

Mask-wearing while in a public space is mandatory and a total buzz-kill for girls who love a 'beat' face. Or maybe not. Don't wave goodbye to your favourite lipstick and foundation just yet.



Tuesday Style Dryer has tapped the experts over at EC Makeup Bar for their best transfer-proof make-up techniques. And make-up artist Shanique Frances certainly delivered with tips and tricks that have been in her arsenal for years.



From ways to prep your skin to ensuring a flawless base, to the secret weapon to lock the look in place, Frances, with the help of the team over at EC Beauty Bar has curated an office-friendly, 'Infallible' make-up routine using top products from L'Oréal Paris.

All products used are available at EC Makeup Bar, Shop 20-21 Little Premier Plaza, 8 Constant Spring Rd, Kingston. The Beauty Spot Distribution Ltd is exclusive distributor of L'Oréal Paris products in Jamaica.

Expressive Eyes

Remember, once your mask is on the eyes are all people will see. Pay attention to the upper part of your face with groomed brows, flirty lashes and well-blended eyeshadow.

Bolster Your Base

The key to long-wearing transfer-resistant make-up is a perfected base. Use a primer that smoothes skin and also keeps oil at bay. Follow up with a light layer of a long-wearing foundation.

Set & Spray

Set it all in place with a translucent powder and a setting spray to extend the life of make-up. Add a touch of highlight wherever the light hits your face.

Lock-In Lips

Good news! You don't have to skip lipstick. There are several liquid lipstick formulas that are smudge-proof. MUA Shanique Frances recommends the L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Lipstick.