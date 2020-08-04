Ital Rejuve's Black Castor & Coconut Oil

Ital Rejuve's Creative Director Kimberley Forbes has lots to smile about. Firstly, she's added a new product, notably Jamaican Black Castor and Coconut Oil, to her brand. Plus she has been, since May, exporting to Barbados. “Our latest product presents a delicate blend of organic virgin coconut oil and authentic Jamaican black castor oil,” she shares. “We are truly excited to add extra virgin coconut oil to our products as it provides powerful properties that further enhance the benefit of our original oil. Not to mention, who doesn't love adding a little coconut oil to their self-care routine?” she added.

This blend of oils is mainly tailored to promote the growth of healthy hair as the coconut oil is readily absorbed into the hair shaft, providing deep penetration and reduction in protein loss. While the castor oil maintains healthy hair follicles which stimulates and promotes hair growth. The texture this combination creates makes the oil less dense and also reduces the natural scent of the organic Jamaican black castor oil that can be a turn-off.

Forbes, a firm believer that packaging must look and feel first-world, uses a chic, gold-accented, amber glass dropper bottle to dispense her liquid gold. “The amber glass bottle chosen is geared towards preserving the integrity of the oils and reducing the amount of UV exposure that can induce degradation of the molecules. The purpose of the product is mainly to massage into the scalp and seal the hair ends where the benefits can be well-received. The dropper makes the application process much simpler and easier to use. Simply add a few drops to your scalp at night and gently massage. You hair texture will improve over time, once used consistently. Our coco-castor blend is excellent for steaming your hair along with a protein treatment of your choice,” she tells Tuesday Style Dryer . For the labelling she played around with a few more colours while staying true to the Ital Rejuve brand. She maintained the rich deep brown but added a complement of turquoise and hints of deep orange, so the label remains attractive and eye-catching on the shelves.

The reception locally has been positive. Forbes is, however, effusive about her foray into the region. “Barbados, we love you! This has been our first introduction to another Carribean island and we are pleased to share that we have been consistently filling orders since our partnership started in April. Definitely something to celebrate as we welcome new consumers to the ital rejuve brand. The reception from Barbados has been a blessing, the consumers are loving our homemade, organic oils and our products are distributed by Quick Service Distributors in Barbados. They reached out to us shortly after appearing on the Observer Webinar on May 19, and the relationship has since blossomed into a fruitful partnership which we are proud of.

Setbacks aside, “I must admit, during this pandemic there has been a few setbacks, with shipments and packaging. However, we do believe paramount to all is learning from and overcoming these obstacles. Transition periods like this builds our business, makes us stronger and more tactical in our approach, so we welcome the challenge and take pleasure in finding solutions”, Forbes says.

It certainly does! Tuesday Style Dryer looks forward to sharing lots more positive news from Ital Rejuve.