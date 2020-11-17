Jamaican-Owned Make-up Line @ Fontana

Local pharmacy chain Fontana has added FDA approved Beauty Stop by Pageant Boss to its impressive array of cosmetics. The line is a Jamaican-owned make-up line, founded in June 2019 by former beauty queen, pageant consultant and entrepreneur, Nicole Stoddart for women of colour.

“All products from the Beauty Stop by Pageant Boss make-up line have been carefully developed to bring out the natural beauty of women with foundations prepared from earthy minerals” according to Stoddart... “All of them are fully compliant with FDA standards; and all are well-suited to gently care for every type of skin, she added. Indeed, each foundation formula is created by Nicole Stoddart herself, in Montego Bay.

Beauty Stop's promise to every woman is an amazing array of flattering foundations; no-flake pressed powders, lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes; and a great range of make-up tools, like brushes, bronzers and highlighters. Beauty Stop is also online at www.PageantBoss.com and has attracted customers from the United States and Canada through on-line purchases on their website.

Tuesday Style Dryer was on location Friday last, for the official unveiling at Fontana, Waterloo. Beauty Stop by Pageant Boss principal Nicole Stoddart was effusive in her praise and gratitude to the Fontana Group and in particular the group's beauty manager Daina Dyer for their unwavering support of local business and is confident that this partnership will bring more awareness of the brand.

Instagram: @pageant.boss.beautystop

Facebook: Beauty Stop by Pageant Boss

YouTube: Pageant Boss

Website: www.pageantboss.com