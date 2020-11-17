Jamaican-Owned Make-up Line @ Fontana
Local pharmacy chain Fontana has added FDA approved Beauty Stop by Pageant Boss to its impressive array of cosmetics. The line is a Jamaican-owned make-up line, founded in June 2019 by former beauty queen, pageant consultant and entrepreneur, Nicole Stoddart for women of colour.
“All products from the Beauty Stop by Pageant Boss make-up line have been carefully developed to bring out the natural beauty of women with foundations prepared from earthy minerals” according to Stoddart... “All of them are fully compliant with FDA standards; and all are well-suited to gently care for every type of skin, she added. Indeed, each foundation formula is created by Nicole Stoddart herself, in Montego Bay.
Beauty Stop's promise to every woman is an amazing array of flattering foundations; no-flake pressed powders, lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes; and a great range of make-up tools, like brushes, bronzers and highlighters. Beauty Stop is also online at www.PageantBoss.com and has attracted customers from the United States and Canada through on-line purchases on their website.
Tuesday Style Dryer was on location Friday last, for the official unveiling at Fontana, Waterloo. Beauty Stop by Pageant Boss principal Nicole Stoddart was effusive in her praise and gratitude to the Fontana Group and in particular the group's beauty manager Daina Dyer for their unwavering support of local business and is confident that this partnership will bring more awareness of the brand.
Instagram: @pageant.boss.beautystop
Facebook: Beauty Stop by Pageant Boss
YouTube: Pageant Boss
Website: www.pageantboss.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy