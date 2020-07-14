Hair removal methods are like candy: Everyone has a favourite! And with women wearing less while going out more, the preferred method is one that is, well, as sweet as sugar!

Sugaring, a hair removal technique that uses an all-natural paste of sugar, lemon and water to gently pull off unwanted hair, is the main service provided at JustSugar Beauty Bar. It was a no-brainer for the establishment's principal and self-proclaimed 'girly-girl' Richelle Parchment who on realising the cost of looking and feeling good, quickly made the switch from consumer to creator.

“JustSugar Beauty Bar was birthed from so many desires, passions and emotions,” Parchment tells Tuesday Style Dryer. “I was three years into the first and only job I've ever had when I felt like I wasn't living in my purpose... “I had a burning desire to change it.

“I didn't realise just how unhappy and unfulfilled I was until my vacation in December 2018 was coming to an end. I decided on my flight from New York, back to Jamaica, that I was going to make a New Year's resolution of discovering my purpose and see it through.

“I woke up one day and decided that even though I was unsure of what I wanted to do, I wanted it to be in the field of beauty. This was because I was always a very self-conscious woman and for a long time, I found it difficult to love my dark skin, to appreciate my hair texture, to love my thick lips and to appreciate my skinny body. I felt like beauty was the perfect outlet for me because, on my journey of self-discovery and learning to love myself, I wanted to be able to share what worked for me with other women.”

Parchment decided to focus on waxing, then remembered that she had experienced being 'sugared' in Canada. Cue: light bulb moment. The seed for JustSugar was planted. “I knew that no one else was offering sugaring in Jamaica,” she added. “And I decided that this was how I was going to stand out and separate myself from the noise.”

Sugaring is similar to waxing but is purely organic, less painful and safe for all skin and hair types. It doesn't use heat, so it doesn't burn the skin, leaving the client hairless for much longer than a wax would, and most importantly, it helps with the overall appearance and health of the skin.

“I took courses in waxing, skin therapy and sugaring, both locally and internationally, because I wanted to ensure I was well-equipped for whatever questions would come my way and the different skin and body types that I would have to deal with,” Parchment shared. Her best friends became her guinea pigs and offered themselves daily for her to practise on so she could get her technique right.

Not one to rest on her laurel Parchment works daily on her brand. “I live, sleep, eat and breathe JustSugar...I have it tattooed on my body and etched in my soul. My brand is my life, because I did what I said I would do, and I built it from scratch, with not many resources, just ambition, passion and my best friends”.

Check out JustSugar online by visiting justsugarbeauty.com or IG: justsugar876.