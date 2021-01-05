Keeshagaye Whitter's Perfected Formula

Jamaican-born, NYC-based Keeshagaye Whitter, CEO and founder of My Emollient, has always been a consumer and lover of beauty products. “I've always loved the feel of rich moisturisers on my skin,” she informs Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD).

Things changed drastically for her five years ago, however, when she was diagnosed with eczema and found that nothing worked to stop the irritation and discomfort. Frustrated, she decided to conduct her own research. It proved quite the revelation!

What she discovered was that most of the products that claimed to contain pure shea butter in fact only contained about five per cent of the moisturiser. “I also discovered that many commercial moisturisers are made with chemicals and ingredients that I did not want absorbed into my body. It was at this point I decided to make my own clean beauty products,” she says.

“I spent years perfecting a formula that is easily absorbed, non-greasy and safe to use from head to toe, rich in vitamins, with key antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients.”

“The feedback has been amazing. Customers are impressed by the quality of the products and the affordability,” she adds. Indeed, its unique formula: rich in vitamins and key antioxidants the skincare line heals, protects, and nourishes the skin and too, reduces the appearance of stretch marks and blemishes.

Essence magazine has also taken notice of My Emollient and has listed it in its essence.com/black-owned-stocking-stuffers gifts guide

Ever environmentally conscious, Whitter plays her part in reducing carbon footprints by inviting customers to return containers for a 10% discount on their next order.

MyEmollient.com, Instagram and Facebook shops, and on the Walmart e-commerce site and Amazon.com