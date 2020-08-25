Those fortunate enough to have had access to COVID-19-certified spas have weathered the global pandemic perfectly. Many have not, however, and are on a wait list as salons put the necessary protocols in place. Never ones to miss an opportunity Dermova Skin Care visionaries and co-founders Anita Sun and Mariella Scott have developed specialised products that are not only affordable and convenient but as effective as a trip to a spa. Experimenting with different materials, the duo created a wearable facial mask from a special blend of cotton gauze with just the right amount of compression so as to be soothing. Lace became the preferred option as it is, according to them, “a material that symbolises beauty and strength” and led to the name Lace your Face Mask.

Enough of the pre-amble, though. Tuesday Style Dryer is literally screaming out loud, 'This thing works!” Armed with a package of Lace Your Face Smoothing Peptides with a promise to reduce, and prevent, wrinkles I headed to The Face Place for my regular Saturday morning devotion to self. I sheepishly handed the package to the spa's MD Marie Hall Smith. Post-steam and cleanse, the mask was applied with the smooth side of lace onto face. The application is similar to a collagen mask with the benefit of holes for eye, nose and mouth and ear slits to position it securely. Chin straps are then looped over the ears. The mask is comfortable and one feels great with the skin luxuriating in the moisture.

The instructions suggest 30 minutes' resting time. Truth be told, I wanted it left on much longer, but was reminded that it was reusable. The face is not rinsed but is left with a glow when the serum left after the mask is lifted is massaged into the face and neck. Sheer bliss!

When I got home I reapplied the mask. There was sufficient serum left for seconds. I was able to move around with ease and kept it on for the entire day. It felt that good.

I have since tried as many products as possible, including Dermovia's Waterless Hand Mask. My only comment re the hand mask, which I am actually wearing whilst writing this story, is that it should cover the fingers too, leaving just enough space only for the fingertips. Why? The results are so immediate and dramatic that the contrast is evident. Next on my list is the Neck Mask.

Before you ask the obvious allow me to pre-empt. The Face Place will soon have the line, as, too, Fontana. Until then, feel free to reach out to Dermovia distributor Richard Cardoza: paradisedistributors08@gmail.com

Here's a closer look at the product.

Lace Your Face: The first,ever at-home compression facial treatment

Dermovia Lace Your Face Mask is the first professional in-home facial treatment that features compression technology to radically repair and renew the skin. Each mask is infused with advanced, clinical-grade ingredients that treat various skin conditions for long-lasting effects.

Features & Benefits

Compression Technology: Compression repairs, firms and tightens skin. Provides a deeper absorption of serum, allowing effective delivery of nutrients into the skin

Biodegradable Cotton Lace: Hypo-allergenic, 100% chemical-free, stretch cotton fabric allows breathability and remains moist for prolonged treatment

Wearability: Patented ear and chin strap design allows complete mobility while masking

Reusable: Packet contains enough serum for a second application. Anti-microbial element of the cotton lace fabric makes it safe to do so.

Versatility: Steep mask to warm it up and open pores or refrigerate mask to cool it down and close pores.

Each mask is saturated in 1.7 oz of serum that is free of parabens, sulfates, fragances, synthetics, chemicals, gluten, dyes and silicone.

Lace Your Face is available in eight clinically proven water-based formulas:

Rejuvenating Collagen: For dry, aging skin. Tightens and revives.

Results: Rapidly restores plumpness, activates cellular renewal, boosts collagen and elastin production

Key ingredients: Hydrolyzed Collagen, Trehalose Apple Stem Cell, Hyaluronic Acid, Algae Extract

Brightening Bearberry: For dark spots, sun damage. Lightens and diminishes

Results: Helps brighten skin overall and will lighten spots with extended use

Key ingredients: Bearberry, Lemon Extract, Vitamin C, Multi-peptides, White Tea Leaf Extract

Hydrating Rose Water: For all skin types. Moisturises & fights aging

Results: Replenishes and boosts hydration to revitalise stressed skin and improves texture.

Key ingredients: Pure Rose Essence, Cucumber Extract, Hydroluzed Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Mushroom Extract

Calming Chamomile: For all and sensitive skin types. Soothes and balances.

Results: Instantly soothes and calms, while softening and protecting skin from future imbalances.

Key ingredients: Chamomile Extract, Sea Water Extract, Cogon Grass Extract, Apple Stem Cell, Squalene

Smoothing Peptides: For anti-aging. Reduces and prevents wrinkles

Results: Prompts cell repair and collagen production to lessen the appearance of wrinkles and provides intense moisture

Key ingredients: Mutli-peptides, Vitamin C, Apple Stem Cell, Algae Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract

Exfoliating Papaya: For all skin types. Resurfaces and brightens

Results: Gently resurfaces skin, refines texture, unclogs pores and stimulates healthy collagen production

Key ingredients: Papaya Enzyme Extract, Marine Collagen, Sea Water Extract, Cucumber Extract, Chamomile Extract

Clarify Mulberry Leaf: For normal and oily skin. Detoxifies and minimizes pores

Results: Rescues and renews skin, tightens pores to improve rough skin texture and brightens skin tone

Key ingredients: Mulberry Leaf, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Lentil Seed Extract, Aloe Extract

Healing Yogurt: For irritated, blemished skin. Strengthens and renews.

Results: Strengthens compromised skin, diminished the appearance od discolouration, redness and blemishes

Key ingredients: Yogurt, Mulberry Leaf, Pearl Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Bearberry

PLUS!!

Dry Mask: Waterless facial, neck, and hand masks

Dermovia Dry Mask collection is empowered by patented technology, which includes a waterless, active ingredient delivery system that allows steady releases of highly concentrated actived and infuses them into the epidermis. Each dry mask starts with the brand's exclusive non-woven, two-way stretch fabric and its unique, user-friendly loop system for optimal formula infusion and convenience. The masks are packaged in a resealable pouch so that they can be saved for a second wear.

Dermovia Dry Mask is available in six formulas:

AgeFix — Available for face, neck and hands (each sold separately)

Benefits: Firms, lifts, smooths, and softens

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Grape Seed Oil, Silybum Marianum Fruit Extract, Lupinus Extract

Made without: Water, Synthetic Dyes, Parabens, Silicones

SelfieFix — facial mask

Benefits: Ideal for pre-make-up application. Primes and brightens

Key ingredients: Mango butter, Boldo Bark Extract, Probiotics, Niaciamide, Vitamin B3

Made without: Water, Synthetic Dyes, Parabens, Silicones, Phenoxyethanol

HydroFix — facial mask

Benefits: Looks in moisture, shields againts dryness and boosts skin elasticity

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Shea Butter, Saliporine Extract, Phytosterol, Squalene

Made without: Water, Synthetic Dyes, Preservatives, Silicones, Phenoxyethanol

NatureFix — facial mask

Benefits: Nourishes and plumps skin, while restoring radiance

Key ingredients: White Hibiscus Extract, Maracuja, Baobab, Grape Seed Oil

Made without: Water, Synthetic Dyes, Preservatives, Parabens, GMOs, Allergens, Phenoxyethanol

PoreFix — facial mask

Benefits: Controls oil, balances pH and purifies skin

Key ingredients: Salicylic Acid, Red Clover, Boldo Leaf Extract, Kokum Butter

Made without: Water, Synthetic Dyes, Preservatives, Parabens, GMOs, Allergens, Phenoxyethanol

StressFix — facial mask

Benefits: Strengthens skin barrier, fights free radicals and blocks pollutants

Key ingredients: Shea Butter, Moringa Oil, Carcinine Peptide, Pichia Heedi Natural Extract

Made without: Water, Synthetic Dyes, Preservatives, Parabens, Allergens, Phenoxyethanol