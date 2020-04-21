LeeCreates Clean Skin

With health and wellness beauty influencers pushing their #SkinGoals narrative, glowing, natural skin — achieved the organic — way is a desirable goal for most. Cue: LeeCreates by Lee-Ann Haslam, a line of organic personal care products with the promise of great skin.

The 'ital' treatment, as Haslam dubs it, comprises soaps, shampoo bars, scrubs, face creams and body butters. Your Under The Dryer (UTD) team suggests the best-selling Eucalyptus Vanilla butter for ultra-moisturising amazingness or the oats bar which may just be your answer to itchy skin. The beard oils and butters have found favour with the #BeardGang while new mums are loving the apple crisp organic soap for babies' sensitive skin.

Haslam, who is also an art educator, gained her insight into the beauty industry from her mum CJ Haslam, who worked with leading beauty manufacturer Estée Lauder. A move to Saga in Kyusha, Japan in the summer of 2004 forced her to develop her own hair and skincare products, as most available products incorporated whitening agents, and at the time absolutely nothing catered to curly hair.

This, paired with her desire to produce the best organic products, is what makes her line special. “What I make is not a regular bar of soap or butter; the products truly are something special. I choose the best ingredients I can find worldwide, and the benefits of using my products include achieving beautiful, glowing healthy hair and skin,” Haslam told Under The Dryer.

“The way I see it, the body is our temple and we have to pamper it and make sure it is looking and feeling great, outside and in,” she continued.

Let's face it, we all want the best skin possible. But achieving that glow with products that are free from harmful chemicals is the ultimate goal. The clean beauty trend is here to stay. Permission to hop on board: GRANTED!

You can find LeeCreates products at Liberty Pharmacy, 57 Molynes Road, or you can check her out on Instagram: LeeCreates_.