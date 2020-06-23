Mia Hair Artistry: Mia Hair Artistry: Mia Hair Artistry:

Every woman knows that flipping through the latest issue of Vogue , and catching up with girlfriends is arguably the highlight of the salon experience. But as COVID-19 restrictions ease, and many hurry to salons for that much-needed touch-up, they'll quickly realise that Saturdays under the dryer is a radically different experience.

Despite the changes, Mia Hair Artistry is keen on making a trip to the salon an unforgettable experience. Air kisses and hugs are off-limits (at least for now), but master stylist Shanice Gore says, after a two-month hiatus, Mia Hair Artistry's Montego Bay location is ready to make women (and men) feel special again.

“When I decided to re-open, my main concern was how to maintain a safe environment for myself, my staff, and my clients,” Gore told Tuesday Style Dryer. Armed with her BARBICIDE (leader in infection control for the professional beauty industry) COVID-19 certification, in tandem with the Government relaxing stay-at-home orders, Gore reopened her doors on May 26 — donning a face mask and wielding an infrared thermometer, of course. And though her core treatments are still being offered, complimentary services like hand massages, finishing touches, and beverage services have nevertheless been temporarily suspended. As Gore makes efforts to limit the number of persons in the salon, she has asked clients to wait in an outdoor seating area or in the comfort of their vehicles. All guests are required to wear protective face coverings, and the salon provides disposable masks for clients getting their hair coloured. Also off-limits at the salon are: Additional guests, food, extra bags, and packages.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, Tuesday Style Dryer recommends sticking with a salon, that's concerned as much with safety as it is with style!

