Movin' On Up with Adam & Eve (Part 3)

Adam & Eve Day Spa is moving on up! The business, which has been in operation for 12 years, has relocated to a bigger and better facility, and has added to its spa menu, even while maintaining elements that have become the fabric of their operation.

Clients have long showered praises on the rainforest room and it remains a top pick. Experience the benefits of deep cleansing as water pours down from three showerheads whilst a spa therapist simultaneously performs a massage. It's the ultimate relaxation treatment and co-principal Garth Walker takes credit for introducing the concept to the Jamaican market.

The Executive Suite gets an upgrade and comes outfitted with an ultra-mod shower that boasts luxe fixtures and a skylight. The Barber Zone is the perfect fusion of a traditional barbershop with modern conveniences of a spa, and women can still spend their Saturdays under the dryer in The Salon.

Elegant nails are totally achievable at Adam & Eve, and with trends aplenty, there are now two rooms dedicated to the mani/pedi set. The Nail Bar handles acrylic while the Mani Pedi Spa Room offers everything en vogue. The Coffee mani/pedi is still divine, as are the collagen and paraffin versions, making Adam & Eve — the spa that received the Jamaica Observer Under The Dryer's Best Place to Soak Hands and Feet Award — a go-to for the au courant! There's also the Wax Room, which fills the void of the previous location. “We never had a room dedicated to waxing before,” Garth Walker told Tuesday Style Dryer. Achieve #BFF or couples goals in Private Room 2 — a space designed to seat two persons looking to get spa treatments in private.

Visit:

Adam & Eve Day Spa

56 Old Hope Road, Kingston 5 or call (876) 754-6018/906-4151