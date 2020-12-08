Must-Have Beauty Gifts Part 3

We can all agree that the year 2020 has been hard on almost everyone. We all need a holiday, and more than anything else the opportunity to dote and be doted on. The best way to spread the love this Christmas is by gifting a thoughtful item. There's still enough time to grab picks from the Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) gift guide, which is chock-full of goodies from Caribbean-based beauty brands.

The TSD gift guide continues now.

1. Beauty From The Feet Up by June Marie Smith

Books make awesome Christmas presents and are the gifts that keep on giving. We're sure the budding beauty entrepreneur in your life may learn a thing or two from Jamaican-born June Marie Smith. The author, who also helms TAJJ Cosmetics, says she wrote Beauty From The Feet Up to inspire others on their entrepreneurial journey. Smith turned her love and passion for beauty and fashion into a business when she launched her make-up line in February 2011.

2. Ritzy Beauty luxury soaps [ @ritzy.beauty]

Ritzy Beauty has a bar of soap that will not just sit pretty in your bathroom console cabinet but will help improve the appearance of the skin. They are organic, made in Jamaica, are sure to make great gifts.

3. Miss Rita's Hair Essentials Lavender Growth Oil Extra Strength [ @missritashairessentials]

High-quality hair products continue to make great Christmas gifts for the beauty lover in your life! This year, gift these growth oils by Miss Rita's Hair Essentials. They are made from Kellesah Thomas's late grandmother's tried and true formula, bottled in Jamaica and promise lustrous and full hair. Best of all; they are available in four variations with a special formula for kids, but our fave is the extra strength formula which is infused with lavender and leaves hair smelling amazing.

4. Bare Natural Artisan Coffee Cinnamon Soap [ @bare_naturals]

Have you heard? Coffee-infused skincare products are go-to for those in search of younger-looking skin. Using a soap that contains coffee promises a whole set of benefits that make coffee a favourite skin 'drink.' It promotes circulation, is rich in antioxidants, and firms and tightens the skin. The Bare Natural Artisan variation includes cinnamon for acne prevention and is said to soothe and relax aching muscles.

5. Cedros Bay Coconut Coffee Body Scrub [ @cedrosbay]

Any coffee scrub lovers out there? Crack open this jar of goodies for brighter, smoother and tighter skin.

6. Irie Rock Glycolic Plus 6-Step Full Set [ @irierock]

If you know anyone who spent 2020 suffering from hyperpigmentation, aging skin or who just simply craves glowing skin? Then the glycolic line from Irie Rock is a must-have. The set has products for both a day and night regimen and is a bestseller from the Rock-based brand.

7. Fashionenira Jamaica Body Scrub [ @fashionenira]

We all have that one friend or family member who's a patriot. You know the one who's always rocking Jamaican-flag-coloured clothing and accessories. Add a new item to their black, green, and gold collection with this fun, layered sugar scrub from Fashionenira. It's vegan and cruelty-free, and infused with coconut oil to leave skin soft, moisturised, and glowing.

8. Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey hair products [ @mielleorganics]

Singer, songwriter and Mielle brand ambassador, Jamaican singer/songwriter Naomi Cowan swears by these hair products and if you've seen her shiny hair you'll know why. The line was specially formulated for persons with curly type-4 hair and is made with a blend of natural ingredients to nourish.

9. Playing In Makeup by Yolondo Jamrock Extreme Eyeshadow Palette

A colourful fusion of glitters, shimmers, and mattes the Jamrock Extreme Eyeshadow palette is a must-have for anyone who knows how to rock a bold eyeshadow look.

10. A new buzzcut from Portmore's 'Pixie Queen' Tanya Daniels @ Urban Chic

Why not chop it all off for 2021? A fresh pixie cut is a great way to kick-start the new year and Daniels' famous pin-curls are sure to have you turning heads all year long.

BONUS: Rejuve treatment from The Face Place Spa

Refresh and revitalise with a Hot Stone Massage + Manicure + Pedicure. The warm stones relax muscles and create a feeling of well-being, while a nail technician soothes and beautifies deserving hands and feet.

Editor's Note: Our festive roll-out continues next week.